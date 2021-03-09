The Importance Of Eco-Friendly Plumbing For The Planet

When you think of sustainable practices, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? For many people, it might be recycling, using renewable energy, planting trees or reducing their plastic consumption. What’s often overlooked is environmentally friendly plumbing solutions. Historically, plumbing has contributed to unnecessary waste and power usage, which is why it is crucial to implement greener systems.

Keep reading to learn why eco-friendly plumbing is important for the planet and how you can take advantage of it in your area.

What Are Eco-Friendly Products?

Eco-friendly sustainable products are said to minimize their impact on the environment. In fact, if the manufacturing process is carbon neutral and the item is fully recyclable, there may be no impact. However, to keep things simple, manufacturers of eco-friendly products consider their effect on the planet and attempt to keep their footprint small.

Green plumbing is a broad category that could include a variety of products and processes. For instance, water-saving appliances are a component of environmentally friendly plumbing, but solar water heaters also fall under this classification.

What Is the Importance of Sustainable Living?

It’s essential to live a sustainable lifestyle because pollution is increasing and harming human health and the environment. Only a small fraction of plastic produced each year gets recycled — the rest makes its way to landfills or the natural environment. These pieces break down into microscopic particles and pollute the ocean and waterways. Research shows that over 90% of water bottles contain these particles, and they are also being found in ordinary tap water.

Additionally, natural resources act as the primary fuel source in the United States and are rapidly being depleted. When people convert these materials into energy, a large number of toxic chemicals and gases are released. Without sustainable practices, global warming will continue, and the risk of species extinction will increase.

How Does Plumbing Impact Your Life?

Plumbing impacts your life in more ways than you might imagine. Besides bringing comfort and convenience to your home, it can also lower your energy costs. Energy Star appliances and plumbing features are more efficient than standard versions of the same product. Additionally, outdated fixtures are more likely to have leaks and corrosion. It makes sense to invest in products that will minimize your future expenses.

How Can You Use Green Plumbing in Your House?

Plumbing can have a considerable impact on your life, but how can you best utilize eco-friendly plumbing in your own home?

As mentioned previously, green plumbing comes in many forms. You can choose to invest in a fixture like a water-saving toilet or choose a more extensive upgrade like insulated plumbing. Either way, you’ll be reducing your energy consumption and costs. You should examine your home’s existing system before deciding, so you know what areas require the most attention.

Popular eco-friendly plumbing solutions include:

Low-flow showerheads

Water-saving toilets

Energy-efficient appliances

Modern plumbing fixtures

Geothermal water heating

Solar water heater

Insulated plumbing

How Does Plumbing Affect the Environment?

Bad plumbing systems can cause waste leakage that pollutes the environment and spreads germs and disease. Plumbing systems require updates with time because metal pipes will naturally rust and corrode. Researchers are investigating the long-term impacts of corrosion on drinking water and home plumbing. Besides harming the environment, these issues may also be impacting water quality and human health.

Regardless of age, inefficient plumbing systems waste water and energy. While it’s possible to treat wastewater, why use more than necessary? Resources are precious and should not be wasted.

Do Your Research

Before investing in eco-friendly plumbing, make sure you do your research. You may qualify for tax breaks for upgrading your home using sustainable products. These exemptions could save you hundreds of dollars. Ultimately, your green swaps will impact your life and improve the health of the planet. It’s a decision worth prioritizing so you can make the very most of your home plumbing.