The Most Common Causes of Water Damage in the Home

Water may be the giver of life, but it can also be the force that causes untold damage to your home. If you let water run into your walls or ceilings, you create a recipe that could result in everything from peeling paint and wood damage to complete contamination of the property.

Those issues can lead to costly bills for water damage restoration Denver residents don’t want to pay. But by getting ahead of the problem by understanding the most common causes of water damage, you can protect your home.

Cause 1 – Damaged or Broken Pipes

Pipes are like hidden assassins when it comes to water damage – the most problematic pipes are deep inside walls, making it harder to spot when the constant wear they endure becomes a problem.

Thankfully, there are some telltale signs that you have a damaged water pipe somewhere in the house.

An increase in your water bill that isn’t related to the rates going up is a common sign. Assuming you’re certain your usage isn’t increasing from month to month, that bill going up suggests you’re losing water to a leak.

More visual signs include staining on walls and small cracks or bulges developing in the areas where the pipes are installed. Then, there’s the weather problem – pipes exposed to severely low temperatures are more likely to break. Pipes exposed to temperatures of 20 degrees Fahrenheit or less for prolonged periods often freeze. Keep an eye on any exposed pipework that experiences the temperatures, and consider insulating the pipes so they stay warmer when the temperature drops.

Cause 2 – Your Washing Machine

A faulty washing machine can cause problems ranging from minor leaks to a full torrent of water spraying out of the rear connection.

Even if you have an Energy Star-certified washing machine, you’re still using up to 14 gallons of water per load and may wash several loads per week. A leak in the supply hose could send gallons of water shooting onto your floor. And if the machine happens to be on the second floor, you have possible damage caused by water dripping into walls and ceilings as well as the obvious damage that occurs to your floor.

There are ways to mitigate the potential issues a washing machine can cause.

Replacing the supply hose every five years is a good idea, as is making sure to never overload your washing machine. Splitting a big load in two is preferable to forcing the machine to deal with extra weight, even if it takes more time.

Cause 3 – Severe Weather

Denver is no stranger to extreme weather conditions.

The Denver Post reports that Colorado experiences an average of 47 tornadoes per year. The high winds these weather events generate can wreak havoc on pipes and other waterworks, even if the tornado doesn’t pass over your home. And it’s not uncommon for Denver to experience rapid temperature changes, as you may remember from 7 September 2020. The city experienced a 62-degree swing in one day, going from a balmy 93 degrees Fahrenheit to a snowy 31 degrees Fahrenheit so quickly that it could make your head spin.

These extremes in temperature often cause problems for your pipes by accentuating the natural wear and tear they undergo. As a good rule of thumb – have somebody check your pipework immediately after any temperature or weather events that are outside the norm.

Cause 4 – Faulty Air Conditioning Units

About 70% of Denver homes have central air conditioning (AC) units, and understanding how your AC works reveals why it can be a cause of water damage.

Every AC has a drainage system. The indoor unit pulls moisture out of humid air and condenses it, with the water moving to an overflow pan before it’s removed from the unit altogether via a condensate line. Issues with any part of that delicate mechanism can lead to water damage.

For instance, the condensate line may get clogged, resulting in water gathering in the overflow pan until the pan itself overflows. Cracks in the line are a problem, too, creating small leaks over time. Getting your AC unit serviced annually, ideally in mid-spring, goes a long way to catching these issues before they become major leakage problems.

Cause 5 – Clogged Drains and Gutters

Every home has a complex series of drains and guttering designed to move waste and rainwater away from the building.

The most obvious are the drains in your bathroom and sinks, all of which can get clogged over time thanks to hair, grease, and other unwanted substances. The problem is that these clogs aren’t immediately apparent. Water may continue to flow down the drain as though nothing’s wrong, only to hit a blockage later on that it has to navigate. The clog builds up the pressure in the pipe, creating cracks and resulting in leaks that damage your home over time.

The same issues can affect your home’s guttering, though this is often more obvious. Falling leaves can clog the gutters, causing rainwater to overflow and drip down roofs and ceilings.

The solution to the gutter problem is simple – clear your gutters every few months. Additionally, you can invest in a gutter mesh cover. It stops leaves and other small debris from falling into the gutter line and allows it to be blown off by the wind.

As for drains in sinks and bathrooms, drain cleaner accompanied by boiling water helps to dissolve grease and break down solidified soap scum. A drain cover also prevents larger solids from slipping through and can catch some hair that would otherwise go down the drain.

Vigilance Prevents Water Damage

Outside of the issues that severe weather creates, wear and tear is often the main cause of water damage in the home. Pipes break down over time. AC components stop working as they should. And when combined with oversights, such as allowing materials that clog pipes to seep through drains, you create a recipe for water damage.

Consistent vigilance is the solution.

Regular maintenance checks for any appliances that use water, such as your AC unit and water heater, ensure you get ahead of small problems before they escalate. Taking care of your pipework is a little more involved. Start by taking steps to prevent blockages, before moving on to conducting regular inspections of exposed pipework, especially following extreme weather.

And finally – be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary on walls and ceilings. Every new crack or strangely discolored blob may hint at a water leakage problem behind the scenes.