The Most Interesting Facts About Butterflies

Who doesn’t love to see breathtaking, wonderful butterflies? Even if you’re not the biggest fan of insects, these creatures will surely take your breath away, with their effortless motion and lovely-colored bodies.

A lot of us see them outside almost every day, especially during hot, sunny days. But the question is, how much do we really know about them? We surely are familiar with some basics, however, there are so many things left unsaid.

There are so many different types of butterflies that reside on our precious planet, and it’s a shame we know so little of them. But don’t worry! If you want to get to know them a little bit better, stay tuned to reveal some spectacular facts.

It Got Its Name After Its Poop

Now, we assume you weren’t expecting this and we promise you, it’s not a joke. A long time ago, scientists from the Netherlands were studying these sensational beings and they took a close look at their poop which is also called frass. Soon, they’ve noticed that their droppings remind them of the butter. That’s why they’ve decided to give these insects the name butterfly. Now, some people believe that there is another explanation for the name of these creatures. At some point, some of them believed that the witches decided to turn themselves into these bugs, and then they flew off to search for food. The butter was their priority.

Their Wings Are Transparent

Another fact that seems illogical. How is that possible? Most of us know that butterflies are for sure insects with the most colorful, vivid wings in the whole wide world. Well, although at first glance you may perceive it like that, their wings are covered by a plethora of small scales and these scales actually reflect light in various colors.

Furthermore, underneath their scales, its wing is formed by different layers of chitin which is actually the protein that builds their exoskeleton. Namely, these layers are so light and thin that you can really see through them.

Now, as this insect ages, its scales start to fall off its wings, leaving several spots of transparency where the layer of the protein is exposed.

Their Wings Help Them Against Predators

Unfortunately, these insects do not live very long, on the contrary. Even when they are the strongest, they are still too fragile in comparison to some other creatures. Staying alive to them is the most important thing because it allows them to mate with other butterflies and at the same time continue the existence of their species.

Hence, one of their most important and strongest tools is for sure their wings. A butterfly can either fold them to blend with anything that surrounds it, or wear a full spectrum of colors and different patterns to scare off different predators. Therefore, its wings are its best protection.

A Butterfly Cannot Fly If It Feels Too Cold

Namely, a butterfly must maintain a shockingly high body temperature, if it wants to fly freely around. Furthermore, if this insect wants to function normally, its body temperature must be approximately thirty degrees. If it’s too cold, then it won’t be able to move at all!

Unfortunately, maintaining a high body temperature is actually quite difficult for these creatures. How do they warm up? They do it by spending a lot of time in the sun and also by standing still on vegetation with the wings spread in the sunlight.

Moreover, a butterfly’s wings are packed with various tiny capillaries and precisely this form of activity heats the blood in its veins, enabling the transport of heated blood throughout their tiny bodies.

Butterfly Lives On An All-Liquid Diet

Now, when it comes to its diet, adult one consumes only liquids, in most cases, it’s nectar. Namely, its mouthparts were made in a way that allows this insect to drink, however, it isn’t able to eat solid foods.

A proboscis, which normally acts like a drinking straw, remains curled up under its chin until this creature finds a good source of nectar or any other type of liquid nutrition. Once this happens, the lengthy tubular structure then immediately unfurls and enables the butterfly to sip up its meal. Now, some species of butterflies feed on sap, and there are some species that sip from carrion. It doesn’t matter what meal they are consuming, these insects always suck it up the straw.

It is easy to conclude how magnificent these creatures are and to think that we’ve just listed a couple of interesting facts about them when there are so much more. Still, we do hope that through this article you’ve managed to get to know them better.