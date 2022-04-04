The Sustainability of Cannabis: How We Can Create a More Eco-Friendly Industry

Have you noticed that as a cannabis consumer there are many ways in which you are being wasteful? Do you want to know how to be more sustainable as a cannabis consumer?

As the cannabis industry grows, we must consider ways to make it more sustainable. There are many things we can do to reduce our footprint and make the industry more environmentally friendly. For starters, if you’re a consumer, you could choose an environmentally friendly consumption device, such as a ceramic bong, which is as effective as other bongs. But when looking at the bigger picture, some things need to be done within the industry itself so it can be considered eco-friendly.

In this post, we will explore some of the challenges facing the cannabis industry and how we can address them. We will also discuss some of the measures being taken to make the industry more sustainable. Keep reading to learn more!

Use renewable energy sources to power cultivation and processing facilities

These days, many people are moving more towards an energy-efficient and eco-friendly lifestyle as a way to protect the future wellbeing of the planet. This is great, and more people should be trying to do this for real changes to be made, however starting small is still a start.

When it comes to the cannabis industry, something that should be considered is making use of renewable energy sources when it comes to powering the cultivation and processing facilities. Renewable energy refers to renewable resources that can be naturally replenished which is a human timescale or even human lifespan. These resources include things such as wind, sunlight, waves, rivers, and more.

This kind of renewable energy should be considered for the cultivation and processing of cannabis for multiple reasons including the fact that it is eco-friendly and you do not have to rely on fossil fuels. There are also many benefits to using renewable energy such as having cleaner and healthier plants

Recycle water and use greywater systems

Something that many people don’t tend to think too much about is the water that they use and how much water they end up using. Cannabis cultivation relies heavily on water and water consumption however, this water does not necessarily have to be purified or distilled water, especially if you are growing outdoors.

Gray water refers to water that is essentially wastewater that comes off in showers, laundry, basins, and even baths, however, it does not include toilet water. With that said, in dry areas around the world that have little water, many of these places make use of gray water to give life back to their garden.

As someone who is in the cannabis industry or cannabis cultivation, using gray water is something that you should be considering when it comes to watering your plants. This is because it is not harmful to the plants and makes your cannabis cultivation more eco-friendly.

As someone interested in making use of gray water, you can get gray water systems to help you with this, and it will save you a lot of money in water costs. Getting started with a great water system is as simple as doing some research and seeing who in your area can help you with it. However, you will need a plumber’s assistance.

Use organic pest control methods

Pest controls are a major contributing factor to any kind of farming or cultivation whether it is fruits and vegetables, materials, or even cannabis. Something to note is that pest control methods can be incredibly harmful to the environment and other animals it may come in contact with.

With that said, there are many different organic pest control methods that one can make use of, and they seemingly work just as efficiently, without any of the harm that is caused by other pest controls or pesticides.

Compost waste products from cultivation and processing

It is only in the last couple of years that composting waste has become more and more popular, and therefore more accessible. These days you can even find tabletop kitchen composters that make it easy to compost even if you live in a small apartment and don’t have a large garden.

Composting essentially takes all the scraps and natural plant waste that you have gathered and recycles it into a natural compost which can be used as fertilizer for new plants. This is a great way to avoid a hefty amount of natural waste and even get something out of it.