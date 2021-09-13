The Wonders Of Nature: Natural Supplements That Can Boost Your Health

It is undeniable that in our modern world, many things have already changed. Through modern machinery and discoveries, the world has already ventured into a time where almost everything is manufactured and turning to nature for our needs has been significantly lessened. One great example of this is how we manage many health problems.

Compared to our ancestors’ old ways, many healthcare innovations are now using pharmaceutically prepared medicines, unlike the early times where plants and herbs were mainly utilized to treat certain conditions. However, through scientific research and clinical trials, many promising health benefits from botanicals have been discovered. These remarkable discoveries opened the doors again for plants and herbs to be utilized in the world of natural medicine.

We made a list of some health conditions that natural supplements can manage. Always note that it is essential that you speak with your doctor before incorporating any of these options in your health regimen as with any health supplements. This way, you can avoid unnecessary drug interaction or aggravation of any health problems.

Anxiety is a natural body response to stress. However, it becomes a disorder when it is characterized by excessive nervousness, fear, apprehension, and worry, which may cause someone to avoid certain situations. And an excess of this condition can have an impact on your daily life. Here are some natural supplements that may help you calm to manage your anxiety:

Ashwagandha – This ancient herb is popularly used in Indian Traditional Medicine or Ayurveda. Ashwagandha is highly regarded as one of the most potent adaptogens that can help manage anxiety-related conditions as it is believed to be beneficial in resisting physical and mental stress.

Chamomile – This plant is commonly used as tea. It has flowers that look similar to daisies and is famous for its calming effect, making it among the most well-known stress-relieving botanicals. According to preliminary research, chamomile extract can reduce moderate to severe symptoms of a generalised anxiety disorder (GAD).

Valerian – Used for centuries, the root of this perennial plant has been used to manage anxiety. It is known for providing mild calming effects but without the feeling of sleepiness during the day. Although the exact mechanism of its effects is unknown, researchers believe that Valerian increases gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) levels in the brain, which contributes to its calming effect in the body.

Cannabidiol – Also known to many as CBD, this cannabinoid is a cousin to THC. However, unlike the abundant compound found in marijuana, CBD is extracted in hemp plants. Also, CBD does not cause euphoric or high feelings. Instead, it provides relaxing and calming effects but not to the extent of intoxication. This is why CBD is used to help with anxiety . It interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which regulates many body responses, including mood and emotions. What’s more, this natural supplement comes in many formats, from oral tinctures and capsules to edibles like CBD gummies and drinks like CBD water.

Pain and inflammation often go together and are common presenting symptoms of many health conditions. Pain is usually present in inflammation when the swelling and buildup of tissue affects and presses against nerve endings. Here are some natural supplements that may help manage your pain and inflammation:

Turmeric – Turmeric is a common spice and medicinal herb in India. It has been used since early times to help manage many health conditions, including pain and inflammation . Its active compound, curcumin, is the culprit of its benefits. Aside from its antioxidant properties, its most significant effect reduces swelling, which in turn decreases pain.

Cannabidiol – Aside from its anti-anxiety properties, CBD is also known to have powerful pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects as it interacts with endocannabinoid receptors in our peripheral and central nervous systems. According to preliminary research, CBD can influence our body’s pain and inflammatory response by interacting with the endocannabinoid system.

Black Pepper – Famous as a spice used for culinary purposes, black pepper is also beneficial in inflammation and pain management. Its bioactive compound called piperine may help reduce pain and inflammation due to its ability to desensitize a specific pain receptor in your body, TRPV1, which is responsible for providing a sensation of pain.

Hypertension or high blood pressure refers to blood pressure higher than normal levels. It is a common risk factor for cardiovascular diseases like coronary heart disease (CHD), left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH). Here are some natural supplements that may help manage your hypertension:

Basil – While sweet basil is a delicious addition to your tomato sauce, pesto, or vinegar, it also offers some health benefits, such as high blood pressure. It is loaded with eugenol, which is known to help reduce blood pressure, similar to a natural calcium channel blocker. According to research, it relaxes the blood vessels by preventing the movement of calcium into the heart and arterial cells. Furthermore, it helps thin the blood, which also reduces blood pressure.



Garlic – Commonly used as a spice in dishes, this botanical vegetable has been proven to have many health benefits. One of which is its effect on blood pressure levels. Studies suggest that allicin, which is the active compound of garlic, effectively reduces blood pressure in people who suffer from hypertension which has a mechanism similar to standard anti-hypertensive drugs.

Chinese Hawthorn – Commonly recommended to help with high blood pressure, preliminary research found that this Chinese berry contains vasodilating properties that affect the blood vessels by relaxing them. Scientific research also suggests that its flavonoids and oligomeric procyanidins contain potent antioxidant agents.

Hyperglycemia or high blood sugar is a metabolic disorder characterized by too much sugar in the blood due to a lack of insulin. This health problem is often associated with diabetes. This condition’s classic presenting symptoms are frequency in urination, increased thirst, blurry vision, and headaches. Here are some natural supplements that may help manage your hyperglycemia: