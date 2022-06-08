Three Environmental Benefits of Off-Grid Living

In 2022 it seems as though droughts, wildfires or floods are in the news every other day, leading a greater proportion of people to recognize that climate change is real. Meanwhile, the cost of living is going through the roof. So, in turn, more and more people are choosing to take a step back and live outside the grid both for the good of the planet and for their own bottom line.

But what sustainability and environmental benefits does disconnecting your life from traditional systems and networks actually produce? Let’s take a look at three ways in which making your home more self-sufficient can help our ailing planet (and this is really just a taster!).

You Can be Absolutely Sure Your Power is Renewable

Given the amount of sunlight blazing down on us each year, it makes sense to harness this virtually endless source of clean energy. While energy companies are gradually cleaning up their act, and you can also check which are the greenest, you can never be quite sure where all your power is coming from or if they’re as ecologically-minded as they claim. With solar power at home, every day the sun shines (and even when the clouds come over too), you’re producing all the energy you could need and not putting a gram of carbon back into the atmosphere.

Less Fossil-Fuel Dependence Across the Country

The recent rapid improvements in the efficiency of clean energy technology such as Australian producer Arizon’s off the grid solar power systems mean that it takes less sunlight than ever to produce more than enough power for your own home. While you could elect to stop there and remain completely disconnected, another option is to choose to sell your excess electricity back to the grid. Not only does this mean that you could earn yourself a nice little extra income (definite bonus!), but crucially you’ll be contributing to a greener balance of energy production across the country, reducing our overall dependence on fossil fuels.

You Can Significantly Cut Your Carbon Footprint

Sustainable clean energy significantly cuts the amount of carbon produced by your household, but it’s only one aspect of living off-grid. If you choose to take it a step further and grow your own food then not only will you save money, give yourself greater food security, and enjoy fresher and tastier produce, but also you’ll further slash your carbon footprint. Producing your own means consuming fewer imported items, less brought in on planes, trucks or trains from far afield, meaning fewer chemicals, less transportation, and less packaging, all of which equates to a much lower environmental impact.

In 2022, it’s easier than ever to take your home off the grid and more and more people are choosing to do just that. While these are just three benefits of disconnecting and living more sustainably, there are many more besides, in terms of our impact on the environment, on our physical and mental health and on the bottom line.