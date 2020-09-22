Thumbs Up For Graphic Adaptation of E.O. Wilson’s Naturalist

Boy was I excited to receive my review copy of Naturalist: A Graphic Adaptation, the new graphic novel from E.O. Wilson, Jim Ottaviani and C.M. Butzer. How better to learn (or in my case, relearn) about E.O. Wilson’s life in the field and in academia than through this comic-book style format. I initially thought about giving it to my kid for a read-through, but then selfishly decided to take the first pass myself.

It’s amazing how you can’t separate the super-hero quotient from the form factor, so E.O. Wilson comes off looking like the super hero that he truly is. I highly recommend this book for kids of all ages who want to learn a lot about conservation and commitment.

Get this book! Everyone in your house will be curious to look through it and will surely appreciate it’s presence on the coffee table.