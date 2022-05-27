Tips For Sustainable Cannabis Packaging

Do you have a new cannabis business with an online store feature but don’t really know much about shipping out your products or the needed packaging? Do you want to see how you can keep your cannabis packaging as sustainable as possible while it is still effective and protective of your products?

There are a variety of cannabis products on the market, each with its unique benefits. For example, edibles are a popular option for those who want to enjoy the benefits of cannabis without smoking it. They come in various flavors and can be easily carried around with you. On the other hand, there are the ever-popular bongs for those who prefer smoking. Vaping is a relatively new thing, too, yet it’s just as popular.

As the cannabis industry grows, there is an increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions. When it comes to any online store, the packaging you use to ship off your product is incredibly important. It is important for the image of your business and the safety of the product so that it can arrive in one piece.

Unfortunately, packaging has not been very sustainable for the longest time and has been incredibly wasteful. So, here are a few tips on how to have sustainable packaging for your cannabis business and products.

Reduce Single Plastic Packaging

Many people now seek sustainable packaging, making it a deciding factor when customers choose the businesses they want to purchase from. Luckily, there are many different ways to incorporate sustainable packaging into your cannabis business. One of the first ways to do this is to reduce the use of single-use plastic packaging.

Single-use plastic packaging is one of the largest contributors to litter and pollution within our oceans, which needs to be minimized. There are a few different alternatives to this single-use plastic packaging, such as cardboard packaging or hemp packaging, which can be recycled and is even able to be decomposed within a short amount of time.

Convert To (Hemp) Paper Packaging

As mentioned above, you should try to minimize or reduce the single-use plastic packaging of your products. There is a reason that this plastic packaging is there, and this, therefore, means that you will need a replacement for this plastic packaging.

A great alternative to this plastic packaging is hemp paper packaging. Hemp is known to be one of the best multipurpose power plants in the world, and it has an incredible history of being used for paper. Hemp has very strong fibers, making it an excellent packaging material and a great alternative to plastic.

Recycle & Reuse

When it comes to sustainable packaging for your cannabis business, another thing that you could incorporate into your business is recycling and reusing different materials. You could consider buying recycled materials such as recycled cotton or recycled paper for your various packaging needs. Alternatively, you could repurpose packaging that you have lying around your business. By reusing and recycling various materials for your packaging, you can reduce the amount of waste that you create.

Straw Paper

Last but not least, the final thing that you should be using when trying to convert your cannabis packaging into sustainable cannabis packaging is straw paper. Straw paper is a byproduct of wheat harvesting, and not only does it reduce the waste that these wheat farms produce, but the straw paper makes an excellent packaging material.

Typically, it arrives as a woven material. However, businesses are trying to figure out how to make it into a pulp that can then be turned into paper. This is a more effective way of making paper since it uses less water and energy than normal paper. It also reduces waste created by other industries.

By using this kind of paper, you are helping not just your own business but also other businesses. This paper is naturally light-yellow and is typically the same color associated with cannabis products like rolling paper and other hemp products.