Tips To Plan the Ultimate Southeastern U.S. Road Trip

The southern part of the United States is made up of eclectic cuisines, photo-worthy beaches, and an abundance of memory-making opportunities. We have compiled a list of tips to help you plan the ultimate Southern U.S. summer vacation.

Choose a Comfortable Vehicle

A comfortable vehicle is a must for any road trip. Whether your southern U.S. road trip consists of one or two states or you plan on checking them all off your list of places traveled, a comfortable vehicle will enhance your trip. Make sure you choose something large enough for the number of passengers and that you have enough cargo space for everyone’s luggage. A vehicle with turn-by-turn navigation is also beneficial as you’ll travel unknown roads.

Other useful features to consider include a car with hands-free Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, a SiriusXM radio, a rear backup camera, and heated or cooled seats. The south can get hot, so make sure you’re ready to roll down the windows to beat the heat. Make sure you also pack plenty of lightweight, cotton clothing choices.

Stop at the Best Beaches

No southern road trip is complete without a stop at the best beaches. Start your road trip off in South Carolina by checking out Myrtle Beach or Hilton Head. If you head into Georgia, you’ll want to check out Tybee Island or Jekyll Island. Florida has endless beaches worth visiting. On the east coast, check out West Palm Beach or Miami Beach. If you make it to the Gulf Coast, plan stops in Naples Beach or Fort Myers Beach. Other south-coast beaches to add to your travel plans include the Gulf Shores or Orange Beach in Alabama and Grand Isle Beach or North Beach in Louisiana. Bring plenty of swimsuits and beach gear, and get ready to experience the beach fun of the south.

Make a List of Award-Winning Restaurants

Experiencing the best restaurants each southern state offers will surely be a highlight of your road trip. South Carolina is well-known for its boiled peanuts, Carolina Reaper, chicken bog, and Frogmore stew. Many people also recognize South Carolina as one of the BBQ capitals of the country. The Charleston Grill in Charleston, South Carolina, earned AAA Four Diamonds. Halls Chophouse is also an award-winning restaurant in South Carolina.

You can’t visit Georgia without trying out the unique peaches’ cuisines. The Georgia Peach Oyster Bar and Peach & the Porkchop are both worthy of trying. You’ll also want to try fresh orange juice or a slice of key lime pie from the Florida Keys in Florida. Make your way to Alabama for fried green tomatoes and classic southern pork chops. Louisiana is so abundant with award-winning creole restaurants that you’ll never run out of delicious options.

Add Events to Your Itinerary

Attending local events is an excellent way to celebrate the South and learn about the area’s unique culture. Grab some tickets to a concert or live music performance. Festivals are also a great way to try local food and beverages. Attending a concert to see your favorite musician can also be a fun way to enjoy a new area.

If you’re looking for fun, unique things to do in South Carolina, for example, you might attend an event at the Family Kingdom Amusement Park or South Carolina Aquarium. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Colonial Life Arena are also both excellent entertainment venues. Drop into a baseball or basketball game to cheer on your home team from away. Food and beer festivals in the warm Georgia sunshine are also great activities to add to your travel plans.

Explore Local History

Each of the southeastern states has its own unique history that’s worth exploring. Families will love the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site of Alabama is also worth a visit. The Mercer Williams House in Savannah, Georgia, is beautiful and historically important. In South Carolina, you and your travel friends will enjoy the South Carolina State Museum and the Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens. If you make it as far south as the Florida Keys, schedule a day trip to the Dry Tortugas National Park.

A southeastern road trip offers ample history, dining, entertainment, and beachgoing. Whether you’re looking to try authentic southern cuisine or to visit a southern amusement park, you have a lot of options to plan the perfect trip. Make a list of the top destinations and the ones you want to check out so you don’t miss any of the best southern attractions.