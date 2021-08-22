Florida is one of America’s most popular holiday destinations. This beguiling getaway resort is also known as “the sunshine state” because of its pleasant weather all year round. If you haven’t been to Florida, then it’s probably time you ticked it off your bucket list. You will certainly fall in love with these fantastic weekend spiritual retreats Florida has to offer.

Here are 5 tips to planning a weekend retreat in Florida:

Create a budget

Florida has one of the most beautiful beaches in America. These include the Sanibel Island beaches and the Fort Myers Beach. But before heading out to Florida for a weekend getaway, find out how much it will cost. Hotel rates in the southern parts of Florida can double during peak seasons. However, you can get remarkable discounts and offers if you travel to Florida during the off-peak season which starts from May to November.

Buy your air ticket beforehand

If you’re travelling to Florida by air, conduct some online research to get the most affordable airfare. It’s also important to purchase your ticket a few weeks in advance to get amazing discounts. However, you may get discounted rates if you buy your air ticket last minute in the off-peak season. During this period, most airlines may be trying to fill their empty seats before taking off. This will prompt them to lower ticket prices for all eleventh hour clients.

Plan your itinerary

Figuring out what you’d like to do while in Florida will save you lots of time and money. If you’re into all things dreamy and magical, why not visit Disney World? It is Florida’s leading vacation spot. For all nature lovers, Florida has an array of state and national parks that provide scintillating beauty and recreational opportunities. You can plan a boat ride in Cape Coral or head over to Lovers Key State Park for a romantic excursion − the list is endless!

Rent a car in advance

During peak seasons, car rentals are usually in high demand. Ensure that you reserve a convenient rental car before heading out to enjoy an unforgettable weekend trip in Florida. If you’re travelling with your partner, a small car will suit you perfectly. However, larger groups may need to rent out an inexpensive mini-bus to avoid overcrowding. Ensure that you compare the rates of all the notable vehicle renting companies in Florida. You can either give them a call or check online. This will allow you to get the most affordable rate.

Bring your own gear

If you’re planning to engage in fun activities such as scuba diving, snorkeling or playing golf while in Florida, make sure you carry your own gear. Apart from saving you the rental fees, you’ll feel much better using your personal equipment since they’ll be in tiptop condition. Don’t forget to bring your camera: taking pictures will make your trip memorable, and you’ll probably take many eye-catching shots.

Hopefully, these tips will help you plan your Florida weekend retreat with ease.