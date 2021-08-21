Tips To Using Pebbles In Your Home Gardening 

When you flip through a gardening magazine, you will no doubt come across stunning images of pebbled gardens. Pinterest has amazing ideas on how you can use pebbles to improve the aesthetic appeal of your garden.

Garden pebbling has several advantages. The pebbles reduce soil erosion and help to keep the soil from getting too hot. In some cases, the pebbles also give you better access to the garden without leaving footprints or damaging your plants.

Gardens that have pebbles are also easier to manage since weeds do not have the space to grow.

These tips will help ensure you maximize the benefits of garden pebbles.

Prepare the garden for pebbles.

Before placing pebbles in your garden, you need to make sure the ground conditions are ideal. For example, you should layer the pebbles when the soil is dry. If you place pebbles on moist soil, your garden will degrade over time since some pebbles will sink into the soil. The result will be uneven, unattractive layers. You should also weed the area and remove excess rubble.

Let your family know of your plans.

Garden pebbling is a project that can take a long time. Once you prepare your garden, you should ensure no one tramples on it because this will affect the outcome.

If you are pebbling a large area, work from the front towards the back of the garden. Everyone is likely to respect your wishes when they see the beauty behind perfectly layered pebbles.

Choose pebbles most suitable for your garden.

Pebbles are available in various unique shapes and sizes. Before choosing the pebbles, it is best to consider your work area. Often, the size of the pebbles will depend on your preference. However, there are spaces where large or small pebbles are ideal. For example, when working on a large area, you can use large pebbles as the centerpiece. Small pebbles are great for small spaces.

Opt for compact pebbling

When arranging the pebbles in your garden, you will likely reap more benefits from laying them close to one another. For example, the spaces between the rocks are often sufficient for weeds to penetrate. Since garden pebbles help with weed control, you are likely to be more successful if the pebbles are compact.

However, when layering the pebbles, you need to ensure you do not compromise the health of your plants. They still need sufficient hydration and aeration for survival.

If a section of your garden is low-lying, you can layer more pebbles to even out your garden.

Regularly maintain the pebbles.

When you use pebbles in your garden, you will spend less time maintaining it. However, you will need to check the pebbles regularly to ensure they retain the garden’s design. Over time, pebbles tend to sink into the soil.

Heavy rains may cause small pebbles to move from their original position. This will encourage the growth of weeds.

You may need to add or rearrange the pebbles to ensure your garden’s appeal remains the same.

Garden pebbles allow you to be as creative as you wish. You can explore different landscaping designs, and the outcome will be superb. Even if you are using garden pebbles for the first time, your work will be as good as that of a professional if you do it right.