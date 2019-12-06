Tips & Tricks to Make Your Flowers Fresh

Fresh flowers can be a nice token of appreciation and love. We give flowers to our girlfriends, to our colleagues, and to our mothers. The idea is to make them feel happy and bring a smile to their faces.

However, fresh flowers cannot stay fresh forever. As soon as you cut them they wither away and die. Sending someone fresh flowers via a flower shop is truly a romantic gesture but oftentimes they do not end up lasting longer.

But did you know that there are numerous ways to help you preserve those romantic gestures for a longer period of time? Here are some tips and tricks that you can use and help preserve your fresh flowers longer.

Use Some Soda

This is a very known idea as people used to pour some sugar into the water so it feeds the flowers longer. But in this case, you can use the sugar that is found in leftover soda. If you have some of it left in a bottle, don’t throw it away just add it to the vase where you keep your flowers.

You don’t need a lot just a ¼ of a cup will do. The flowers will still be fresh and you will be able to preserve your memories longer. Also important, make sure to use clear soda, like Sprite or 7-Up, simply for appearance.

Apple Cider Vinegar & Sugar

A great way to enhance the longevity of flowers is to use a combination of apple cider and sugar. Simply mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons of sugar and add them to the water where you intend to keep your flowers. It is important to note that you should add the flowers after you make the mixture.

Also, change the content from time to time. Add more sugar and vinegar if necessary and do it every few days. You will see remarkable results as the flowers will keep on living longer.

Some Hair Spray Does Wonders for your Flowers

All women know that hair spray is used to preserve your hair. But did you know that it can have the same effect on fresh flowers? Just give it a small spritz and freshly cut flowers will be able to preserve their shape for a much longer period.

However, don’t use it too much. Simply stand a foot away from the flower and add a bit to it and see how it will work. And make sure to get the underside of the leaves and petals.

Vodka Can Do More Except Get You Drunk

Yes, Vodka, it might leave you with a headache the day after but it will do a lot of good to your freshly cut flowers. The reason why flowers wither away is due to bacteria that decays them and the fact that there are no nourishments that the flower can feed of. If you prevent the bacteria from spreading you can also slow down the decaying process.

Some Vodka mixed with sugar will do all of that. It will kill off all the bacteria while the sugar will act as nourishment for the flower. Replace the water each day and add more vodka and sugar with it.

Copper Coins

This is probably something that you haven’t thought about, but it actually works. Adding any kind of a copper coin to the water where you keep your flowers along with some sugar will help them last much longer. The idea is that the copper acts as an acidifier and kills off bacteria while the sugar is there to nourish the flowers.

Any old coin will do just make sure it is a copper one and it costs a lot less than any other way of doing this.