If you’d like to create a lively dinner conversation, ask those seated around the table what they feel is humanity’s most important invention. Wheels, smartphones, engines, computers, and the printing press might be mentioned. However, a convincing argument can be made for a relatively simple invention that the conversation will likely pass over; the toilet.

This piece of technology has done more to improve public health, and human life in general, than almost any other.

Unfortunately, in spite of the toilet’s ubiquity in America and Europe, basic sanitation is often seriously lacking, or even non-existent in the developing world. (Note that when the world sanitation is used in this essay, it refers to management systems for human feces and urine.) Though the topic of sanitation is not as pleasant to speak about as clean energy or reforestation, it desperately needs attention.

It is generally estimated that over 2 billion of the world’s population (Estimated at 7.7 billion in October 2019) do not have access to adequate excreta disposal. This deficiency creates massive problems for both humans and the environment.

When there is no system available for processing waste, it is often dumped into rivers and oceans. This obviously has a massive negative impact on both aquatic biota, and any humans that rely on said rivers and oceans as a source of water or protein (via fishing). Even using water from a feces-polluted river to irrigate crops can spread disease, and unfortunately, an estimated 10% of the world’s population regularly consumes crops irrigated in this manner.

Although human waste will eventually decompose if buried, it is often simply deposited on the ground. In addition to creating an awful oder, this waste can pose a significant threat to human health in many different ways, many of which are non-obvious. For example, if flies land on the feces, and then land on exposed food, they can transfer pathogens from the former to the latter. Along with the methods described above, the primary ways in which human waste most commonly transmits disease, are known as the five F’s.

Fields (Irrigated with waste water)

Fingers

Fluids (Rivers and oceans)

Flies

Foods

The burden that fecally transmitted diseases pose to public health is massive. Polio, typhoid, cholera, hepatitis, and diarrhea, can all be transmitted via the fecal-oral route. Diarrhea alone, caused by inadequate sanitation, is one of the world’s leading causes of infant mortality. Dealing with a sickened child places a massive burden on families in the developing world, who are often struggling to get by even when unencumbered by disease. Additionally, lack of access to adequate restrooms often prevents girls in developing countries from attending school.

As huge as the world’s sanitation problem is, many solutions exist and are being implemented. One most basic ways in which sanitation can be improved is by providing alternatives to open defecation, which is unfortunately still practiced by nearly 1 billion people. A simple, short term solution to this issue, is the pit latrine. Pit latrines are essentially a hole dug into the ground, usually surrounded by an outhouse for privacy. Though they are a massive step up from open defecation, pit latrines are often not a sustainable solution, as they become full after a relatively limited period of time. At that point, a new pit must be dug. And in some locations, such as urban environments, they are simply not an option.

Fortunately, there are many better alternatives to the pit latrine are available. Numerous non-profits are working hard to implement modern sanitation in the developing world, and there is an ever growing effort to innovate new forms of toilets and waste processing systems.

In the world of sanitation innovation, some exciting developments are taking place. Many stem from Bill Gates’ interest in the topic. He has provided funding for extensive waste-processing research and development, which has led to the invention of the Nano Membrane Toilet and the Janicki Omniprocessor, a large scale waste treatment machine that runs off of electricity generated by the burning of human feces. Some innovators are even starting to use human waste as a commodity to generate profit, as described in a recent Fast Company article.

Other organizations install tried and true technologies in impoverished areas instead of trying to create new ones, and or provide education and training that will improve sanitation practices. One of the largest is the World Toilet Organization, which works with organizations in dozens of countries to improve sanitation, and created World Toilet Day in 2001, to draw attention to the issue. As flashy and exciting as the high tech toilet innovators may be, more traditional organization such as the WTO making tremendous progress.

If you would like to help speed the world’s transition to safe, sustainable sanitation, there are many ways in which you can do so. One of the best is simply drawing attention to the issue. Although the topic of sanitation has an understandably negative stigma, it is one of the most pressing issues facing the world today, and could greatly benefit from the funding that increased global awareness would generate. If you would like to do more still, I would recommend carefully researching sanitation focused organizations, and donating to those that seem to be the most efficacious.