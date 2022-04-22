Tomorrow’s Twister: What to Do After Your Home Is Damaged By A Tornado

I f your home or property has been damaged by a tornado, you may be feeling overwhelmed and unsure of what to do next. Let’s discuss the steps you need to take after your home is damaged by a tornado. We’ll provide information on filing insurance claims, getting emergency assistance, and more.

Secure The Area For Safety

Before you start cleaning up the mess the storm left, you need to make sure you and your family are safe. If the structure of your home is unstable, remove yourself from the home and its vicinity as soon as possible. If you can’t leave, go to the lowest, most inner part of your home and protect yourself from flying debris by covering your head with your arms. If possible, wait until emergency personnel arrives before reentering a damaged home or building.

Assess The Damage

Once you’ve ensured that everyone in your household is safe, you can start to assess the damage. Make a list of all the damaged or destroyed items in your home. If possible, take photos or videos of the damage for your insurance company. Be sure to document any structural damage as well.

Check the area outside your home as well, if there are any trees down, or debris in your yard, be sure to make note of that as well.

If you have any damage to your home or property, it’s important to begin taking steps to mitigate further damage as soon as possible. If you have a damaged roof, for example, tarping the roof can help prevent additional water damage.

Contact Your Insurance Company

If you have homeowners insurance, contact your insurance company as soon as possible after the storm. Most companies have a 24-hour hotline you can call to begin the claims process. You will need to provide them with a list of damaged items and repairs that need to be made. Many companies will also send an adjuster to inspect the property damage and provide an estimate.

If you live in an area that has a season for these storms like Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, or Pennsylvania, your insurance company should have a storm damage policy. This covers any damage that is caused by high winds, including tornadoes.

Get Emergency Assistance

If your home has been severely damaged or destroyed, you may need emergency assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides grants and low-interest loans to help homeowners and renters repair or replace their homes. You can apply for assistance online at FEMA’s

Start Cleaning Up and Making Repairs

Once you’ve taken care of the immediate safety concerns and contacted your insurance company, you can start cleaning up and making repairs. If possible, wait until your insurance adjuster has inspected the damage before making any permanent fixes.

Clear the debris around your home, being careful of any downed power lines. If you have any broken windows, board them up to prevent further damage. There may be some trees that need to be moved as well. Kansas City tree trimming offers a removal service for situations like this.

Cleaning up the area will also make it easier for volunteer aids and emergency services to navigate their way through the affected areas.

File Your Insurance Claim

If you have tornado damage, the first thing you should do is call your insurance company and file a claim. Your insurer will send an adjuster to assess the damage and determine how much your policy will cover. When filing your claim, be sure to take detailed notes and photos of the damage for documentation purposes.

Once you file a claim and receive the funds, you can start rebuilding your property.

Hire A Contractor

A contractor will be able to make the larger repairs on your home. You can rebuild and renovate the space to make it even better than before.

If your home has been severely damaged, you may need to hire a general contractor to oversee the rebuilding process. Be sure to get multiple bids and references before hiring anyone.

Take Precautions for Future Storms

After your home has been damaged by a tornado, it’s important to take steps to protect it from future storms. If possible, reinforce your garage door with a wind-resistant bracket. You can also install hurricane shutters or impact-resistant windows.

If you live in an area that is prone to tornadoes, it’s a good idea to have a plan in place for what to do if one hits. Be sure to have an emergency kit on hand, and know where you will go if you need to evacuate.

By following these steps, you can be prepared for the next storm and minimize the damage to your home.

When severe weather hits, it can be difficult to know what to do next. Hopefully, this article has provided some guidance on what steps you should take after your property is damaged by a tornado.