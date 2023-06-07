Top 4 Efficient Methods of Boosting Productivity at Your Manufacturing Company

Running a manufacturing and/or distribution company often involves needing to be in a handful of different places at the same time, which means you need your senior employees to be well-trained, knowledgeable, and consistently able to work using their own initiative.

Efficiency and productivity, however, are not just connected to your team members, but also to the manufacturing processes and protocols you have in place. As such, here is how to boost the levels of both.

1. Identify & Eradicate any Bottlenecks

Bottlenecks, as the name implies, represent issues along the manufacturing process which cause hold-ups and cost your company money.

It would be logical, therefore, to spend time focusing on where, if any, these bottlenecks are and working with your senior heads of departments and other members of your team on how to eradicate or at least minimize them.

Regardless of the industry in which your business is based, the different types of bottlenecks can be divided into seven different categories; New Business Processes, In-House Capacity, Operational Processes, Technology & Systems, Development & Training, Leadership and Sales & Marketing.

2. Eliminate Wasted Product & Wasted Time

Another fundamental and relatively simple way of drastically boosting levels of productivity is centered around the elimination of any waste, both in the context of time and product. Even the very notion of reducing hours worked by certain employees in certain areas of the business could be considered a waste reduction measure.

Alternative ways you can eliminate waste from your manufacturing business include, amongst a host of others, the following:

Optimize those parts of your process that produce the most waste by allocating a larger portion of the dedicated ‘pot’

Trial and, if successful, initiate new practices of operation

Work to reuse old and discarded materials in another area of the manufacturing chain

3. Upgrade Your Cleaning Equipment

Everyone knows the importance of fully functioning and efficient equipment and technologies and in the case of a manufacturing company, such elements are absolutely essential at all times.

However, it can be more than a little costly when a particular machine, or indeed set of machines, break down and need repair work, or else require their scheduled deep-clean, as this can disrupt the production process. This is why, in order to improve general productivity, it is strongly advisable to upgrade to innovative equipment for cleaning-in-place systems instead.

4. Tighten Training & Employee Onboarding

The fourth and final tried and tested method of boosting productivity within your manufacturing company is entirely related to your employees and more specifically, their own individual levels of efficiency.

Ensure that your employee onboarding process is one that is entirely standardized across the proverbial board and that the company supplies a plethora of additional training courses and development opportunities to every sector.

Additional training will also result in a more motivated and engaged workforce, which will not only positively affect productivity levels, but will also heighten your core employee retention rate.