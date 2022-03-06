Top 6 affectionate dog breeds in the world

Dogs are known and adored for their lovable and cuddly personalities. If you are looking to add a dog to your family, an affectionate breed can be a great addition, especially if you have children in your home. These dogs have constant wagging tails and will greet you with enthusiasm, always ready to cuddle on the couch while watching some TV. The breeds mentioned in this blog post have been bred for centuries to ensure that they emit the most positive energy when interacting with humans so if you’re looking for a new furry friend to complete your family, these 6 dog breeds might be of particular interest to you.

Goldendoodles

The Goldendoodle, also known as Groodle, is a breed that is a combination of a poodle and a golden retriever. This Dog was first bred in the 1990s and has a fluffy fur coat. The general personality of this breed is friendly, intelligent, energetic, and trainable which is great for those looking to bring this dog into their home. This dog is considered a more high-maintenance breed and will need to be professionally groomed every 8 – 12 weeks. According to ABC’s Puppy Z’s, which is a committed Goldendoodle breeder, the ideal environment for a Goldendoodle is a family environment and they get along well with kids and other dogs. This breed is also very social so you should not consider this dog if you are rarely at home. The Goldendoodle requires around 2 hours of exercise every day.

Border collie

The Border Collie is a herding dog breed that is very hardworking. This breed originates from the Anglo-Scottish border region and is used to herd sheep and other livestock. These dogs are very furry and have a famous black and white coat but also come in other colors such as gold or red. Their temperament is intelligent, loyal, tenacious, alert, athletic, and responsive which makes them great playmates and watchdogs. They also make great family pets and because of their herding background, they are known to herd kids in the family. You need to give a border collie a minimum of 2 hours of exercise per day. They’re also fairly sociable around other dogs.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel originates in the UK. This small breed is one of the most popular pure-breeds in the United States where it has also gained massive popularity. They have long droopy ears and a long silky coat of fur. Their temperament is Playful, fearless, affectionate, social, and gentle which is ideal for an environment with children. This breed might be small but will adopt the role of guardian in the household. They love family and children and make a pleasant addition to a family. These dogs love taking walks and need around 40 minutes of exercise every day. They also get along well with other pets.

Pug

The Pug originates from China and has a distinct wrinkly face and curled tail. This breed is playful, clever, charming, mischievous, affectionate, and stubborn amongst many other things. These dogs do well in an apartment and don’t require a lot of outdoor running space, in fact, 20 minutes of light exercise a day is sufficient enough to keep this breed happy and healthy. These dogs love food and snuggles but don’t overfeed because they are predisposed to obesity. Pugs also get along well with other dogs and children.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Also known as Stafford, this breed originates from Staffordshire in England. They are medium-sized and quite muscular with a temperament that is fearless, bold, courageous, and affectionate. Staffords also make lovely family dogs who are always keen on activities with the family. Just ensure that you do not leave your children unattended with these dogs. These Dogs need roughly an hour of exercise per day and they do not do well with other animals at all, so ensure they are the only animal in your home.

Newfoundland

The Newfoundland is a working dog that is large in size and very furry. These giants are gentle, trainable, and sweet-tempered which makes them a great addition to a loving family. These dogs are very friendly and love to keep their family company so an environment full of family and love is ideal. They also don’t require much exercise however daily walks are recommended because they can easily become lazy couch potatoes. They are also generally peaceful around other dogs.