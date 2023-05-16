7 Best College & University Programs to Study Sustainability & Environmentalism
Want to add saving the world to your job description? Then you know that pursuing a degree in sustainability and environmentalism is the right choice for you!
But with this many programs out there, how do you choose the one? After all, you want to get the best value out of your money. Plus, you want this degree to set you up for a great career – and to gain real-world skills instead of memorizing facts.
Here are the seven top schools for studying these fields in the U.S. and abroad.
1. Harvard University
Location: Cambridge, United States
Offered degrees:
- Environmental Science and Engineering
- Environmental Science and Public Policy
- Environmental Studies
- Sustainability
Harvard is one of the most prestigious schools on this planet, so it'd be impossible to omit it here. All of Harvard's programs are practice-driven and valuable.
2. Wageningen University & Research
Location: Wageningen, the Netherlands
Offered degrees:
- Environmental Sciences
- Economics of Sustainability
- Climate Studies
- Sustainable Business and Innovation
- Sustainable Supply Chain Analytics
This school took the number two spot in the QS World Ranking 2023 for this field of study. And that’s no surprise: it’s been the leading university in the country for seventeen years in a row. Wageningen offers 20 bachelor’s and 30+ master’s degrees, among which many are taught in English.
If you hesitate to go abroad to study, keep in mind: tuition fees in European countries may surprise you – in a good way. The average price for foreign students is around 2,000 euros. That’s nothing compared to tuition fees in most U.S. institutions!
3. University of Oxford
Location: Oxford, United Kingdom
Offered degrees:
- Biodiversity, Conservation, and Management
- Environmental Change and Management
- Nature, Society, and Environmental Governance
- Sustainability, Enterprise, and the Environment
- Sustainable Urban Development
Another world-class university on this list, the University of Oxford is synonymous with prestige, cutting-edge courses, and value-driven degrees.
4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Location: Cambridge, United States
Offered degrees:
- Climate System Science and Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in Sustainable and Global Development
- Chemical Engineering with an Environmental Concentration
- Planning with a concentration in Environmental Policy
- Management with a concentration in Sustainability
MIT might be famous for its tech and engineering degrees, but those aren’t the only programs the university has to offer. MIT has several top-notch programs for you, as well. Most of them are STEM degrees with a special concentration you can opt for.
Keep in mind, though: because of the low admission rates, you may need to work hard on your application essays to beat the competition.
5. University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
Location: Berkeley, United States
Offered degrees:
- Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Environmental Economics and Policy
- Environmental Science, Policy, and Management
A top-ranking public university worldwide, UC Berkeley offers 350+ degree programs – and your preferred fields of study are the focus of some of them. If you’re looking for other reasons to choose this particular university, modern facilities, more affordable tuition fees, and hands-on learning are just a few.
6. Stanford University
Location: Stanford, United States
Offered degrees:
- Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Environment and Resources
- Environmental Systems Engineering
- Sustainability Science and Practice
Stanford University doesn’t offer most of the programs you might be on the lookout for. However, it stands out with some unusual degrees that you would rarely find anywhere else. During your studies, expect to learn from real-world experts and use cutting-edge equipment. And, of course, let’s not forget how valuable a degree from Stanford is on the job market!
7. ETH Zurich
Location: Zurich, Switzerland
Offered degrees:
- Environmental Engineering
- Environmental Sciences
Another top-ranking university located abroad, ETH Zurich should be on your list regardless of its location. ETH Zurich is an international university that offers dozens of programs in English – yes, for the person wanting to save the planet in you, too. Although the number of offered degrees isn’t as impressive, it’s the quality that matters.
In Conclusion: How to Choose the Right Program
Sustainability-focused programs aren’t scarce these days. While it’s great that educational institutions don’t overlook this field anymore, that can also create a paralyzing problem of having too many choices.
If you’re struggling to settle on a program, here are the 8 tips to making your decision-making at least a bit easier:
- Think about your interests and passions – and align your options with them.
- Research the occupations you’d like to build a career in and see what kind of degree they typically require.
- Create your college or university shortlist based on your selection criteria – and set priorities.
- Go beyond school rankings – talk to alumni and read student reviews.
- Look into schools’ career centers to see if studying there will facilitate landing an internship or a job.
- Revisit schools after you apply to pinpoint which one you want to attend.
- Factor in all the financial aid you can get into the final costs, along with running costs like transportation and accommodation.
- Remember: most schools allow you to choose your major at the end of your sophomore year if you pursue a four-year program.