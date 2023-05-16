7 Best College & University Programs to Study Sustainability & Environmentalism

Want to add saving the world to your job description? Then you know that pursuing a degree in sustainability and environmentalism is the right choice for you!

But with this many programs out there, how do you choose the one? After all, you want to get the best value out of your money. Plus, you want this degree to set you up for a great career – and to gain real-world skills instead of memorizing facts.

So, before you can polish off your admissions essay, you need to think carefully about the programs you apply to. Luckily for you, there are lists like this one. Here are the seven top schools for studying these fields in the U.S. and abroad.

1. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, United States

Offered degrees:

Environmental Science and Engineering

Environmental Science and Public Policy

Environmental Studies

Sustainability

Harvard is one of the most prestigious schools on this planet, so it'd be impossible to omit it here. All of Harvard's programs are practice-driven and valuable. The competition among applicants is cutthroat, so go the extra mile to put your best foot forward in your essays.

2. Wageningen University & Research

Location: Wageningen, the Netherlands

Offered degrees:

Environmental Sciences

Economics of Sustainability

Climate Studies

Sustainable Business and Innovation

Sustainable Supply Chain Analytics

This school took the number two spot in the QS World Ranking 2023 for this field of study. And that’s no surprise: it’s been the leading university in the country for seventeen years in a row. Wageningen offers 20 bachelor’s and 30+ master’s degrees, among which many are taught in English.

If you hesitate to go abroad to study, keep in mind: tuition fees in European countries may surprise you – in a good way. The average price for foreign students is around 2,000 euros. That’s nothing compared to tuition fees in most U.S. institutions!

3. University of Oxford

Location: Oxford, United Kingdom

Offered degrees:

Biodiversity, Conservation, and Management

Environmental Change and Management

Nature, Society, and Environmental Governance

Sustainability, Enterprise, and the Environment

Sustainable Urban Development

Another world-class university on this list, the University of Oxford is synonymous with prestige, cutting-edge courses, and value-driven degrees. While the academic workload may be daunting at a university of this caliber, keep this in mind!

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Location: Cambridge, United States

Offered degrees:

Climate System Science and Engineering

Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in Sustainable and Global Development

Chemical Engineering with an Environmental Concentration

Planning with a concentration in Environmental Policy

Management with a concentration in Sustainability

MIT might be famous for its tech and engineering degrees, but those aren’t the only programs the university has to offer. MIT has several top-notch programs for you, as well. Most of them are STEM degrees with a special concentration you can opt for.

Keep in mind, though: because of the low admission rates, you may need to work hard to beat the competition.

5. University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Location: Berkeley, United States

Offered degrees:

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Environmental Economics and Policy

Environmental Science, Policy, and Management

A top-ranking public university worldwide, UC Berkeley offers 350+ degree programs – and your preferred fields of study are the focus of some of them. If you’re looking for other reasons to choose this particular university, modern facilities, more affordable tuition fees, and hands-on learning are just a few.

6. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, United States

Offered degrees:

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Environment and Resources

Environmental Systems Engineering

Sustainability Science and Practice

Stanford University doesn’t offer most of the programs you might be on the lookout for. However, it stands out with some unusual degrees that you would rarely find anywhere else. During your studies, expect to learn from real-world experts and use cutting-edge equipment. And, of course, let’s not forget how valuable a degree from Stanford is on the job market!

7. ETH Zurich

Location: Zurich, Switzerland

Offered degrees:

Environmental Engineering

Environmental Sciences

Another top-ranking university located abroad, ETH Zurich should be on your list regardless of its location. ETH Zurich is an international university that offers dozens of programs in English – yes, for the person wanting to save the planet in you, too. Although the number of offered degrees isn’t as impressive, it’s the quality that matters.

In Conclusion: How to Choose the Right Program

Sustainability-focused programs aren’t scarce these days. While it’s great that educational institutions don’t overlook this field anymore, that can also create a paralyzing problem of having too many choices.

