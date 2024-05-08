Trends in Green Building: What’s New in Sustainable Architecture?

Whether you’re adding onto your existing building or designing a new agricultural structure from the ground up, one way you can have a more positive impact on the environment is: by utilizing sustainable architecture in your building projects.

What is a green building, and why is it important? The reality is this: architecture, including building construction and materials used during operation, accounts for around 42% of the world’s carbon emissions, which is detrimental to the environment in both the short and long term. By doing your part to keep sustainability at the forefront when designing and building your next structure (or remodeling your existing building), you can help reduce your carbon footprint for the betterment of the world.

What Is Sustainable Architecture?

By definition, sustainable architecture is the art of utilizing ‘green’ efforts to make a property less wasteful, more energy-sound, and less likely to leave behind a massive carbon footprint. The effects of a sustainable building can last indefinitely so long as the structure continues to minimize its energy usage and carbon footprint every day. This can be in the form of using recyclable or recycled materials in the building process, installing insulative roofing materials, or simply installing energy-sound appliances. Many modern dwellings contain sustainable elements, from energy-efficient windows to solar panel installations, to make them more cost-effective and cleaner to upkeep.

What’s New In Sustainable Architecture?

Sustainable architectural practices can be incorporated into nearly every part of your build, and understanding what advancements have been made can make organizing your build’s design much easier. Here are just a few advancements in architecture that are environmentally conscious in their execution.

Environmentally Sound Materials

Utilizing renewable, recyclable, or recycled materials in your construction is perhaps the simplest way to support sustainable architecture. Familiar materials include reclaimed wood and recycled plastics, both of which help reduce landfill waste and production pollution. Other innovative sustainable construction materials you may have yet to use include the following.

Bamboo

Bamboo is a readily renewable resource that is commonly used in fencing and flooring construction. As a bonus, it absorbs C02 in greater quantities than traditional trees do. Since it grows rapidly, this natural material can be harvested in large amounts without heavily impacting the environment.

3D-Printed Concrete

3D-printed concrete is another wise choice for building construction. Contractors can custom-design concrete bricks and other materials, and then print them onsite at the construction zone. Since 3D printed materials are crafted on demand, there’s little to no waste. This saves time and money on material production and reduces energy wastage while eliminating the need for mass transportation of materials.

Another option in concrete is precast concrete. This is concrete that is measured in advance and then made to order. While there are still C02 emissions with the creation of any concrete materials, this version of concrete creation reduces this emission and helps make larger, more ornate builds less threatening to the environment.

Sustainable Architecture Practices

You can support sustainable architecture in many ways, even in your existing builds. Consider adding corkwood and other recycled or recyclable materials to your construction projects, as well as reusing or repurposing materials.

Plan Projects In Advance

Larger construction builds that require the installation of 40 foot trusses and large amounts of concrete and other materials can be drafted well in advance so minimal material wastage occurs. Apps and other technologies make planning material and supplies orders much more accurate to save your company money, reduce the amount of time spent on building projects, and keep fewer leftover materials out of landfills.

Upgrade Equipment And Appliances

You can also replace dated and energy-sucking equipment and appliances (including your HVAC and lighting systems) with more energy-efficient alternatives. Reduce energy consumption wherever you can, installing smart lighting and thermostat technologies to maintain proper lighting and comfortable temperatures in rooms based on how many people are in certain areas at any given amount of time. Invest in technologies that manage and reduce water consumption for your building to keep its carbon imprint small.

Manage Orders For Minimal Transport

Perhaps the best way you can practice sustainable architecture practices is by ordering all your supplies and construction materials at once to reduce transportation costs and pollution. Combining orders into bulk purchases can save you money on production and shipping costs in addition to making your impact on the environment less severe.

You may find that many sustainable architecture practices you adopt not only make a positive impact on the environment but are financially beneficial as well.

Making Small Environmental Change

You don’t have to make massive changes to your construction build to have a positive impact on the environment. Simply opting for recycled or recyclable materials (such as steel or brick) when you can or reducing the number of shipments you require for your build can make a huge difference in how you impact the planet.

Remember: every small effort you make to reduce your carbon imprint on the planet supports sustainable architecture. Explore your options in sustainable materials and building practices today.