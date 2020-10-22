9 Types Of Household Bugs (And How To Get Rid Of Them!)

Did you know that the average home has over 100 species of bugs? While this might be alarming, you’ll be pleased to know that for most bugs, they’re harmless and won’t cause harm to you, your family, furniture, or property.

However, the unfortunate truth is there are some harmful pests you need to keep a watchful eye out for. By knowing what they look like, what the signs of their presence are, and more, you’ll hopefully catch any issues early on and avoid an infestation.

So to help you out, here are 9 types of household bugs you should look out for. Also, we’ll give you tips on how to get rid of them so you can live in peace.

1. Ants

Ants are probably the most commonly found small household bugs around. After all, all you have to do is accidentally leave some food out, and the next day, you’ll most likely have a trail of them in your house.

Ants are easily recognizable, as they’re not very inconspicuous. So have peace of mind knowing that if you don’t see any ants when you inspect your property, you probably don’t have them.

While they don’t seem to do much harm, they actually might. Some can damage your home’s wood, and others can spread bacteria.

Do know that there are over 700 species of ants in the nation. So it may be easy to tell that you have ants, but to figure out exactly what species they are, you’ll have to consult with a professional pest control company.

2. Dust Mites

Around 80% of American homes have detectable levels of dust mite allergen in at least one bed. This statistic alone should tell you how prevalent dust mites are in our houses.

Dust mites themselves aren’t harmful to us, as they don’t bite or sting. However, what most people are allergic to are their waste products. People with dust mite allergies will have allergic rhinitis and even bad asthma attacks.

These bugs thrive where it’s humid, so keep your home’s humidity low if possible. You should also clean carpets, floors, bedding, furniture, and stuffed animals often to discourage dust mites from flourishing.

Dust mites are microscopic, which means you won’t be able to see them with the naked eye. But if you and your household are experiencing worsening allergies, that may be a sign that you have a growing dust mite population.

3. Bed Bugs

Bed bugs are household bugs that bite. Contrary to their name and popular belief, bed bugs don’t just live in beds. This is what makes them so annoying to have: bed bugs can quickly infest your entire home if you’re not careful.

These pests are small in size, but visible to the naked eye. You’ll typically see small reddish dots on your mattress and other furniture. Also, if you have an infestation, you’ll usually get bitten at night when you try to sleep.

Even if you keep a clean home, you can easily bring back bed bugs from other places, especially when you go on vacation or business trips. These bugs will often hitchhike and come home with you.

4. Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are pesky household bugs that seem to attack any household, no matter what you do. They’re more persistent than ants are, and even more annoying, as they can fly as well.

These tiny flies can hatch out of their eggs in just 24 hours, which means you’re not imagining things if you feel like flies have popped up overnight. This just means you’ll have to be extra-vigilant in spotting any, or risk a huge infestation within a day or two.

You’ll want to keep things as spotless as you can, with no trace of food on any surfaces. Keep fruits inside your refrigerator so they have no possible food source.

5. Cockroaches

The dreaded cockroach is probably the top pest no one wants to see inside their house. Not only is it unpleasant to look at, but it’s also highly resilient to any attempts to quash their population.

In general, you’ll find these bugs in your kitchen or bathroom. They like damp areas and will also congregate where there are food sources.

Like with many of the other bugs, keeping a clean home can help deter cockroaches from making your home their home. Clean up right after eating and store your food in airtight containers. If you have pets, don’t leave their food out after they’re done eating.

6. Silverfish

Silverfish are a skittish pest, but still an annoying one, nonetheless. They’re small and thin, as well as silver in color, like their name suggests.

While they seem to scatter and be harmless when you happen upon them, silverfish can do quite a bit of damage. They’re attracted to eating paper, fabric, cardboard, and glue. So those books you have in storage can be in pieces by the time you take them out again if you’re not careful with your silverfish population.

A good practice to keep silverfish (and other pests) away is to have as little clutter as possible. Also, use plastic bins instead of cardboard boxes for storage.

7. Wasps

Wasps shouldn’t be mistaken for bees, which are docile and do the environment much good. Wasps are generally more aggressive and have no hair and thinner bodies.

They’ll mostly stick to the outdoors, where they’ll make nests on walls and other surfaces they can find. This is how you’ll know you have wasps, as bees usually have their nests in trees.

These insects will generally stay outdoors, but of course, you’ll occasionally get one inside your home. And if anyone is allergic to stings, then it’s an even bigger concern. Even if no one is, a wasp sting can be quite painful, so you want to avoid that at all costs.

To keep them out of your home, you’ll want to seal up your home as best as you can. You should also try not to keep attractive foods out, such as juice or fruit.

8. Fleas

Fleas can be a common household bug if you have pets. Not only can they be very annoying and harmful to your furry friends, but they can also cause issues for your human household members as well. This is because some people are allergic to flea bites, and this can cause very painful and itchy open wounds that can become infected.

You can actually see fleas with the naked eye; they’re like tiny dots that jump around when you touch them. You’ll usually get an indication of an infestation if your pet starts scratching themselves and you see red or black dots when you part their fur.

If the infestation is bad enough, the fleas can live in your carpets, as well as any areas with fabric. Because they jump, fleas are tough to get rid of. This is why it’s important to put flea collars on your pets, all year round.

9. House Spider

Almost 100 million Americans (around 31% of the population) have arachnophobia. Based on this statistic, there’s a very good chance that you do too.

There isn’t actually one single house spider, but seven common species you’ll find in American homes. In any case, you might find them to be scary and scary guests.

However, in most cases, house spiders are actually beneficial for your house. They can help keep your fruit fly population down, so having a few around can be a good thing.

What to Do if You Think You Have Pests

If you ever think, “there are bugs in my house,” it’s best to get a professional’s opinion. They have the training and experience to spot the tiniest signs of pests, especially ones you’re likely to miss.

Not only that, but pest control experts know the most efficient ways to get rid of bugs and keep them away. The best thing is, they’ll use safe yet strong methods to achieve this. They’ll also advise you on the best ways to prevent a reinfestation.

Once your property is free of the bugs in question, their job isn’t done just yet. Pest control companies can come perform maintenance and reassess to ensure that your home stays pest-free.

Keep an Eye Out for These Types of Household Bugs

Now you know a few of the common types of household bugs that might invade your property.

The most important thing is that you recognize the signs of their presence. That way, you can have a pest control professional come take a look immediately and take care of the issue before it grows.

The longer it takes for you to realize you have pests on your property, the more time and money it’ll cost to eliminate them. So keep a watchful eye out for these critters and more!

