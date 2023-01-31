Unique Spice Packaging Ideas You Should Try For Your Brand

Need packaging ideas for your spice trade?

Business branding involves hard work, time, and effort to brainstorm and come up with unique selling points for your products. A brand’s concept and character are often communicated through its marketing strategies and incorporated into the packaging of its products. If you’re building your brand and you’ve hit a creative block in the process, look at some of the options below to inspire lightbulb ideas that will surely add flavor to your brand.

Take note of these key features when selecting the packaging for your spice products.

When packaging spices, it is essential to use the proper materials. Spice containers must be airtight and provide sufficient barrier protection from external factors such as temperature and moisture. This is vital to lock in the freshness of your spices and herbs and preserve the taste and aroma of your products. The ideal spice packaging should also be resealable or convenient for constant dispensing.

Regarding the type of material ideal for use in packaging spices, the best options so far are limited to either plastic or glass. It is a good thing that there are numerous ways to “spice up” these containers and make them more eye-catching and customized for your brand (more on this later).

Both glass and plastic are proven and tested to preserve the quality of spices over long periods, but one is superior to the other. The intact structure of glass containers helps increase longevity and significantly extend herbs’ shelf life. While plastic is a cheaper packaging option, it is more porous, allowing molecules of air and moisture to pass through, slowly affecting the integrity of the spices over time. However, plastic is a good and economical packaging option, and if you plan to use it, make sure to use food-grade and BPA-free plastics. BPA, or “Bisphenol A,” is a chemical used in the production of plastic and is linked to reduced fertility and several endocrine-related health risks. Best to avoid these and stick to FDA-approved types of plastic.

Food-grade plastics are those that are deemed safe for contact with consumable products. The common types are PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PP (Polypropylene), and PS (Polystyrene). You can also check the recycling numbers usually stamped on the back of a plastic product or the Resin Identification Code at the bottom of a rigid plastic container. Avoid symbols 3 and 7, as they may contain BPA. In addition, it is always best to double-check the claims and manufacturing process of your future suppliers for the safety of your customers.

Once you have decided on which food-grade container you will use, how you customize the look and feel of your spice packaging will make them pop up on display shelves.

For plastic containers, you can opt for flexible packaging or rigid packaging. Flexible packaging is versatile for storage options. Customers tend to lean towards flexible plastics because they are lightweight and convenient. Business owners lean towards this option because it requires less fuel and energy than rigid packaging. However, wooden containers are more durable and can be reused or refilled multiple times. There are also variations to plastic containers, such as stand-up pouches, which allow you to display your spices conveniently and often include resealable tops.

Glass containers have various forms to choose from, such as those listed below:

Glass jars with customizable lids. You can print your brand logo, the spice label, different colorful patterns, or minimalist designs on the metal lids of your spice jars. Glass canisters with cork stoppers. You can place your spices in these airtight bottles for a vintage or apothecary-style spice collection and put a customized spice label on the jar. Mini-mason jars with clamp tops. This way, you won’t have to worry about losing the lid on your spice jars since they’re already secured to the container. Stout bottles. Stout jars or bottles have a plump body and an elongated neck to allow easy pouring or dispensing. Square jars. Just as the name suggests, these are glass jars in the shape of a square that comes in different sizes. These containers are space-savers when stacked side-by-side.

You can also include built-in dispensing mechanisms into your packaging, such as shaker-type, push-type, clickable, or automatic spice dispensers. These ergonomic designs will no doubt add to your product’s appeal.

Adding on-brand spice racks or organizers to your product lists can be an excellent option for customers who plan to add your spice collections to their pantry. You could create stackable jars, wooden frames, or magnetic spice jars that would add aesthetic value to any kitchen or home. Adding a funnel for easy refills would also make a fun freebie.

All the spice containers listed above can be customized by adding your product labels, which is another essential step in business branding. Aim for visually appealing designs that are cohesive with your brand identity and effective for mainstream marketing.

Conduct diligent research on recent graphic design trends and which packaging features customers gravitate towards. Feel free to revamp your initial mock-ups. Packaging details as simple as font styles and color schemes could influence consumers’ purchasing decisions. Allow your designs to adapt and evolve while staying true to your brand identity.

If one of your goals in establishing your business is to be a sustainable and ethical brand, keep an eye out for eco-friendly packaging alternatives that you can incorporate into your spice packaging. Although the options are limited now, taking small steps such as switching to more biodegradable packaging or labels and ensuring your materials are ethically sourced can make a big difference.

In summary, the overall visuals of your product packaging are important but do not overlook the quality of your food containers in pursuit of aesthetics. Trends will change, but the consistency of your product integrity will be the determining factor for gaining and retaining loyal customers. With the careful selection of materials and a dash of creativity, incorporating the combination of aesthetics and functionality into your spice packaging will make it a cut above the rest.