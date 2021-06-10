Useful Tips For Planning A Cremation Service

Deaths are always difficult for the family and friends of the deceased. Ultimately, every life must come to an end. Cremation has gained popularity over the past few years and is the first choice for many people. If you’re planning a cremation ceremony there are many decisions to be made. Most of these decisions aren’t easy to make because of the difficult time you are going through. Certain aspects need to be considered for this purpose such as the place of the cremation and the type of ceremony. Moreover, your wallet will also have a say in this; what you can or cannot afford could narrow down your options for you.

Cremation: The Basics

Cremation is a way of disposing of the body through burning. It’s an alternative to burial that can serve as a funeral or post-funeral ritual. The cremated remains of the bones are in the form of ashes. To plan a successful cremation process, here are some things that should be taken into consideration.

1. Pre-Planning

There are countless decisions that are made before the death of a person. Chances are, your loved ones have already decided if or how they want to be cremated after their death. It’s very common for many people, especially the elderly ones, to decide the type of ceremony they want after their deaths.

2. Authorization

The cremation process cannot start without proper authorization. Before it starts the cremation service provider needs to have documented authorization. In most states, authorization is often given by the next of kin. Here are the legally authorized individuals in order of priority. The legal representative is appointed by the deceased before their death.

Spouse of the deceased

Children of the deceased

Parents of the deceased

Siblings both whole or half-blood

Grandparents of deceased

Grandchildren of the deceased

Guardian of the deceased at the time of death

Representative of the state who has custody of the dead body. This happens if none of the above can be located

3. Choose The Right Cremation Facility

While planning a cremation, choosing the right cremation facility plays a pivotal role. There are plenty of facilities out there. Some have an on-site crematory while others use an off-site one. An on-site cremation facility is more preferable because the body stays in your sight. If a third-party provider is used, the body is taken out of the funeral home’s care. This creates room for error and can cause loads of problems. Be sure to be a little investigative while talking to cremation service providers. The more you know about the facility and the process, the easier the process becomes.

4. Plan A Unique Memorial or Funeral

A large portion of the healing process depends on the memorial or the funeral. Holding a memorial brings family and friends together to say their final goodbyes and get some closure. There are mainly two main types of funerals. One is where the body is presented, while the cremated remains are displayed in the other. You can also add a personal touch by putting some pictures of the deceased and some nice flowers.

5. Decide The Final Resting Place

Deciding what to do with the remains is a crucial step. While doing this, all options should be considered. There are a number of ways to cherish the loved one’s life. Some people prefer personalized urns to place the ashes in and keep them safe. The information found at greenmeadowmemorials.com/cremation-urns suggest carrying out extensive research about the different types of urns you could use. Others may prefer cremation jewelry so they can keep the ashes with them all the time. The options are endless. Moreover, the final resting place may depend on the deceased’s wishes before his death. If not, there are countless options out there you can choose from depending on your preferences.

6. Calculate The Total Cost

If you look at it from a financial standpoint, the cremation process is usually cheaper than a burial. Mostly, the costs will depend on the deceased’s wishes. Moreover, the type of facility you choose, the number of people who come, and the type of cremation ceremony you do will greatly impact the cost. Observe everything and make an estimate before you start planning.

Planning a cremation can turn into a disaster if it isn’t planned out properly. There are so many things to focus on. Small details matter in such processes and decisions must be taken maturely. In the end, it all comes down to the type of service being provided. You can follow the tips provided to ensure you don’t lose your way and things go as smoothly as possible. Pay attention to the small details because the small things can have a huge impact on your planning process.