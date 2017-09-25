Being Fearless Conference Set to Take Place in Rhinebeck, New York October 13–15: Watch Live Online or On-Demand for 60 days for Just $5

RHINEBECK, NY –From climate reports warning of dire consequences, to threats against health care and human rights, to the rise of racist hate speech and violence, to the propagation of fake news, Americans are struggling with how to move forward in a country that seems increasingly divided and confused. It is against this backdrop that Omega Institute is convening a global conversation to illuminate the complex interplay between issues and offer tools for making deep change. Omega has gathered an extraordinary lineup of change agents for its 3-day conference Being Fearless: Action in a Time of Disruption that will marry activism with contemplative wisdom as a foundation for navigating these complicated times. The entire event will be available to a global audience online for just $5, thanks to the support of those backing the crowdfunding campaign.

“So much is happening in the world and the problems can feel overwhelming. Between social media, news sound bites, and the proliferation of misinformation, people are tuning out at a time when it’s critical to tune in,” said Robert “Skip” Backus, chief executive officer at Omega. “This conference is unique in that we’re offering a blended approach to personal development and social change. Mindfulness practices will be taught as essential tools for being more grounded in the chaos. Our ability to widen our discernment is critical to seeing the interconnection between issues and how to make the kind of deep change these times demand.”

Omega’s Being Fearless conference brings together leading voices in the media such as Van Jones, Bill Moyers, and Amy Goodman, with activists like professor and social critic Cornel West, Black Lives Matter cofounder Opal Tometi, environmental visionary Paul Hawken, and leaders in the mindfulness movement like Rhonda Magee and Jon Kabat-Zinn.

The event, taking place in Rhinebeck, New York, is intended to reach and mobilize a global audience via live stream (and on-demand for 60 days). Omega is able to offer the entire 3-day live stream for a nominal $5 donation, thanks to the many backers of its crowdfunding campaign. Additionally, those registered for the live stream will receive access to a post-conference on- demand event filmed in New York City with Buddhist monk and best-selling author Matthieu Ricard, at no additional cost.

Being Fearless: Action in a Time of Disruption is a program organized by the Omega Center for Sustainable Living (OCSL), a key initiative of Omega Institute. All of Omega’s sustainable education and environmental outreach fall under the umbrella of the OCSL. Founded in 2009, the OCSL, a state-of-the-art water reclamation facility and environmental education center, originated as the first green building in America to achieve both LEED® Platinum and Living Building Challenge™ certification—the highest standards currently available in sustainable architecture. More than just a building, the OCSL has evolved into an environmental leader, offering programs that teach the regenerative environmental practices modeled by the building.

About Omega Institute for Holistic Studies

Founded in 1977, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is the nation’s most trusted source for wellness and personal growth. As a nonprofit organization, Omega offers diverse and innovative educational experiences that inspire an integrated approach to personal and social change.

Located on 250 acres in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes more than 23,000 people to its workshops, conferences, and retreats in Rhinebeck, New York, and at exceptional locations around the world. eOmega.org