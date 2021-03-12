Vegan Skincare 101

As of late, the word “vegan” is extremely popular. You may see the word anywhere from grocery labels to clothing. Not surprisingly, the vegan movement has even reached the likes of makeup and skincare product lines. If you’re curious about why you should consider going vegan with your makeup and skincare products then read on.

WHAT VEGAN MEANS FOR MAKEUP & SKINCARE?

Whether it be a vegan eye cream or night cream, any and all vegan makeup and skincare products should adhere to strict rules about being plant-based, and avoiding animal by-products in their formulations, something that may be commonly found in their non-vegan counterparts. Common ingredients found specifically in non-vegan skincare, that can be derived from animal by-products include the likes of Lanolin, a moisturizer derived from sheep wool, Collagen, from animal tissue and bones which has moisture boosting properties as well as beeswax known for its occlusive products. Luckily, in terms of ingredients, for most all non-vegan options there is a better vegan option available.

VEGAN MAKEUP AND SKINCARE BENEFITS

Following a vegan diet is amazing but many people are looking for ways to be more conscientious in other ways. Also, because many vegan makeup and skincare formulas embrace more natural ingredients, they avoid many of the toxic chemicals that have the potential to damage skin.

Vegan makeup & skincare products are plant-based, i.e., made from botanicals, herbs as well as fruit and vegetable extracts. As we mentioned before this means, no animal ingredient or by-products are used in the formulations.

Vegan makeup & skincare products are usually cruelty free. This means that no animals were harmed in the production process of the formulas. Furthermore there was no animal testing on the cute little fur-balls.

Vegan makeup & skincare formulas are often more natural then their non-vegan counterparts, that may be full of synthetic chemicals that can damage the skin.

Vegan makeup & skincare formulas are often a true example of sustainability. The formulas try to avoid ingredients, and processes that are harmful to the earth.

HOW TO PICK YOUR VEGAN SKINCARE PRODUCTS?

A general rule of thumb is that you can identify if a makeup and skincare product is vegan through certification on its label or on the product’s webpage. Two of the most recognizable certifications to be on the look out for are PETA and Vegan Action. It should be noted, that although certification makes sense for most products, certifications often have a licensing fee that not all brands, especially start-ups, may have gone through the process of acquiring.

An assumption that many people have is that all their makeup & skincare products should be vegan. Unfortunately, that can take a lot of investment that not everyone has the budget for. A good starting place is to start by buying moisturizers, like vegan eye cream, day cream or a night cream as they are considered to be the foundation of a healthy skin care routine.

END THOUGHTS

So, the next time you are out buying products for your skin, make sure you consider giving vegan makeup or a skincare product a try! Beautiful Skin! Healthy Planet! Happy Animals!