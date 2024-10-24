Video Games For The Planet

Dear EarthTalk: What are some video games that educate young people about environmental issues?

—Concerned parent, Skokie, IL

As the climate crisis gets more pressing, video games are emerging as powerful tools to educate young people about environmental issues. Games offer an interactive, engaging platform where players can explore complex challenges like climate change, conservation and sustainability. This trend harnesses the immersive nature of gaming to make learning more accessible and impactful, letting young players make decisions that mirror real-world environmental consequences of human actions.

One standout game in this genre is “Fate of the World” (available on PC and Mac), which places players in charge of managing the Earth’s resources and climate while addressing the needs of a growing global population. It highlights the difficulty of balancing development with conservation and emphasizes how every decision—whether political, social or environmental—has consequences. It fosters critical thinking by allowing players to test strategies, from implementing renewable energy to enforcing strict regulations.

“Ice Flows,” available on iOS, Android and the web, focuses on the effects of climate change in Antarctica. Players simulate the behavior of Antarctic ice sheets and observe how climate change affects global Fate of the World sea levels. This game introduces young players to polar environments, offering a tangible way to understand the consequences of global warming in one of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

“Save the Rhino” tackles wildlife conservation. Available on iOS and Android, in this game players control animals like rhinos and elephants, bringing attention to the ongoing threat of poaching. This direct engagement with the animals themselves fosters empathy and a deeper understanding of the poaching crisis, showing players how conservation efforts can positively affect wildlife.

“Plasticity” (for PC) tackles a world overwhelmed by plastic waste. It encourages players to reflect on the long-term impact of plastic consumption and pollution by navigating a future dystopia caused by neglect, driving home the importance of individual and collective responsibility in addressing the crises.

By using interactive gameplay, simulations and storytelling, these games encourage critical thinking and problem-solving, making abstract concepts like climate change and resource management more tangible. The use of technology, such as AI and simulations, brings the consequences of human behavior to life in an immersive and engaging way. As this trend continues, the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies promises even more immersive environmental education experiences.

