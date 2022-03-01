Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI Discusses Ways To Sustainably Travel And Lower Your Carbon Print

Did you know that the average American generates about 16 metric tons of CO2 per year? If you’re like most people, you want to do your part in preserving our planet, but you might not know-how. One way to help reduce your carbon footprint is by traveling sustainably. In this blog post, Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI will discuss some easy ways to travel more environmentally friendly and lower your carbon print.

Choose A Destination That Is Close To Home

One way to reduce your carbon print is to choose a destination close to home or in a neighboring country. The further you travel, the more emissions your flight will produce when you fly. So, by choosing a destination that is close by, you can drastically reduce the number of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere.

For example, instead of flying to Europe, explore destinations closer to you like Canada or Mexico. This will cut down on the number of emissions produced from your trip.

Stay In Eco-Friendly Accommodations

Another way to reduce your carbon print while traveling is to stay in eco-friendly accommodations, says Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI. There are a growing number of hotels that have implemented energy-saving practices, like using solar panels or recycling programs. You can find a list of eco-friendly hotels on websites like TripAdvisor or Booking.com.

When you book a hotel, be sure to ask if they have any sustainable initiatives in place. If they don’t, consider looking for another accommodation that does. Places like a bed and breakfast or hostel might be a good option.

Fly Direct Whenever Possible

Another way to reduce your carbon footprint when traveling is by flying direct whenever possible. Connecting flights produce more emissions than direct flights because they require passengers to change planes.

So, if you can book a flight that goes directly to your destination, you’ll be helping the environment. This means that you not only have to fly in and out of different airports, but you’re also contributing to the increased greenhouse gas levels.

Travel During Off-Peak Times

If possible, try to travel during off-peak times. This will not only save you money, but it will also help reduce the number of emissions produced. When you travel during peak season, not only are you competing with other tourists for hotel rooms and attractions, but you’re also putting more demand on the local infrastructure.

This can lead to more pollution and traffic congestion. For example, traveling during the week instead of on the weekend will mean fewer people are flying and fewer planes in the air.

Hotels That Use Solar Panels And Recycling Programs

When looking for a hotel to stay in during your travels, try to find one that has energy-efficient practices like using solar panels or recycling programs, says Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI. This will help reduce the amount of energy used during your stay.

Some hotels also offer programs to recycle your old electronics or donate clothes to charity. If your hotel doesn’t have any sustainable initiatives in place, ask if they’re willing to start one.

By choosing a hotel that recycles, you can help divert waste from going into landfills. This will help reduce the amount of waste produced and lower your carbon print.

Bring Your Own Reusable Water Bottle And Coffee Mug

Another way to reduce your waste when traveling is to bring your reusable water bottle and coffee mug. This will help cut down on the number of disposable bottles and cups thrown away. In fact, if everyone traveling brought their reusable bottle and mug, we could eliminate millions of pounds of waste each year.

Most hotels provide disposable cups for their guests, but these cups often end up in the trash. By bringing your cup, you can help reduce the number of disposable cups used.

Public Transportation And Walking

If possible, try to use public transportation or walk instead of taking taxis or renting cars. Not only is this better for the environment, but it’s also a more affordable option. Public transportation can be slow, but it’s a great way to see the local area. And, walking is a great way to get exercise and see the sights.

Not only does this save you money, but it also reduces emissions from automobiles, says Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI. Cars are a major contributor to greenhouse gas levels, so by using public transportation or walking instead, you’re helping to lower them.

Sustainable travel is becoming more and more popular, as people are looking to reduce their carbon print. There are many ways to make your travels more sustainable, from choosing a destination close to home or in a neighboring country, flying directly whenever possible, and booking hotels with energy-efficient practices. You can also cut down on waste by bringing your reusable water bottle and coffee mug and opting for public transportation or walking instead of taking taxis or renting cars. By following these tips, you can have a fun and eco-friendly vacation without sacrificing any of the comforts of home.