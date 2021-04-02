Virtual Education: Pros And Cons

In 2020, because of the pandemic, a lot has changed. People had to learn how to work remotely, how to motivate themselves and be effective. Students have also had to change their lives. The majority of colleges and universities in the world have transitioned to remote learning. At first, experts and analysts have evaluated this transition as a positive consequence of the pandemic. However, now in 2021, we can also list some flaws. So, is virtual education an effective solution? Should educational establishments introduce it even after the pandemic? Let us figure this out.

Undeniable Advantages

The first and the most vital benefit of remote learning is the fact that students can stay at home without endangering themselves, as well as their relatives, to the threats imposed by Covid-19. Thanks to all the technological solutions, they can visit lectures, arrange video conferences, and exchange opinions in numerous ways. Besides, teachers and professors have various tools and channels for communicating and evaluating students’ progress without the risk of being infected.

Besides, thanks to virtual education, contemporary students get used to the modern lifestyle. The latter has undeniably changed since 2020, and it will no longer be the same as before the pandemic. So, young people will learn how to arrange their schedules and stay effective when no one is standing behind their backs with regular reminders. Therefore, remote learning helps them become more independent.

What About Flaws?

Even though technologies connect students and teachers, the lack of interaction and high-quality communication between them is felt. Students feel a lack of knowledge, which causes additional stress. It is the reason why Essaysmatch writing services have become widely popular and demanded — young people lack the knowledge to prepare papers meeting the requirements and expectations of their professors and tutors. However, it is not the only problem encountered by young people. What else?

Unreal Education

“If you want a future where young people are simply given facts, information, and they just memorize it without even understanding, then online learning is quite suitable. But this is not real education,” says one of the Oxford University professors. “The goal of education is to learn how to think critically, to analyze information, to debate, to question facts, protect one’s opinions,” the professor continues. “Learning on the Internet is not a suitable environment for achieving this goal.”

Not Everything Can Be Explained Virtually

Just like doctors cannot treat all of their patients remotely (surgeries and numerous procedures are simply impossible online), medical students cannot be educated completely remotely. They need to learn how to calculate the blood rate correctly and practice. Any establishment can provide equipment that will make this possible. Even if they arrange visits by one-two students, professors will not have enough time to devote to every such visit.

Artificial Environment

One of the tasks of every establishment is to let students love their discipline. Virtual education cannot cope with this. Sitting at home, young people do not feel this atmosphere and cannot fall in love with their major discipline. Even if they manage to learn the theory, they will not be passionate about the subject. This will negatively affect the quality of education.

Lack of Communication

Aside from insufficient communication with professors, students lack interaction with each other. Going out together, working on projects, and attending lectures — these all are the social aspects of education students are deprived of now. They miss their friends, and this may negatively affect their motivation.

In general, when there is a threat to health, virtual education is a necessary measure. However, when the pandemic is over, it is still worth thinking about returning to the previous education model. Otherwise, consequences may be dire.