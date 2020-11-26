What Lexington, KY Attractions Should I Visit on a Time Constraint

Lexington, the second-largest city in Kentucky, is generally regarded as the Horse Capital of the World. Some of the top equine destinations can be found in the city. But that’s not all. There are plenty of historical, natural, and artistic attractions that Lexington offers tourists and visitors the whole year-round.

Here are some of the things to do in Lexington, KY when you visit for pleasure.

Keeneland

Founded in 1936, Keeneland is a famous and historic professional horse racecourse that offers an extensive array of attractions showcasing racing culture and history. Visiting the racecourse and the horse facilities is a must for horse lovers. Attending a race day is one of the most exciting things to do in Lexington.

Due to the pandemic, certain restrictions are observed. All visitors are required to wear face coverings while on the Keeneland grounds, both indoors and outdoors. Specific areas of operations are also subject to changes in schedule. Tours are available but at a limited capacity. All tours must be booked in advance at keeneland.com/tours or visithorsecountry.com. Guests are only granted access to the Shop if their temperature is less than 100.4 degrees. The Track Kitchen is available for carry-out dining only. The Keeneland Library remains closed to the public at this time.

The Mary Todd Lincoln House

Located at the heart of downtown Lexington in West Main Street, the Mary Todd Lincoln House was the family home of one of the country’s most fascinating first ladies. Mrs. Lincoln, the wife of the 16th president Abraham Lincoln, has led an interesting and controversial life. A tour of her childhood home can be a highlight of your Lexington visit.

Built from 1803 to 1806, it used to be a tavern and inn. Made from Georgian brick, the house and its charming gardens are preserved as a historical site. The Mary Todd Lincoln House has been an important part of Lexington’s downtown landscape for more than two centuries. It showcases artifacts and memorabilia from a remarkable time in American history.

Aviation Museum of Kentucky

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky aims to promote the state’s aviation industry and aerospace education programs. With an expansive scope of exhibits featuring military, civilian, and commercial aircraft plus exhibits on aviation history, hall of fame, and modern aviation, the museum is a must-see for aviation enthusiasts.

The museum library is dedicated to the fascinating history of flight while visitors learn about the repair and maintenance of old aircraft at the restoration and repair shop.

University of Kentucky Art Museum

It is widely considered that the finest collection of art in Lexington can be found at the University of Kentucky Art Museum with its wide-ranging mix of classic, contemporary, and even subversive artworks on display.

There is no entrance fee to see the permanent collections at the museum. Still, the museum is complying with social distancing, face coverings, and other health and safety precautions at the moment to ensure the safest possible conditions for visitors and staff.

While at the university grounds, tourists can also visit the Buell Armory and the Rupp Arena.

The Arboretum

The Arboretum is the State Botanical Garden of Kentucky. Spanning 100 acres of green space, it is located on the campus of the University of Kentucky.

Three main features can be found at the Arboretum — the Walk Across Kentucky two-mile paved loop, the Home Demonstration Garden, and the Kentucky Children’s Garden. It is the ideal place to connect with and learn more about plants and the environment.

The Arboretum grounds and outdoor restrooms are open daily from 8 am to 8 pm. While exploring the grounds, face coverings are strongly encouraged and maintain 6 to 10 feet of social distancing.