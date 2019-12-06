Ways to Live More Sustainably Right Now 

Every single choice that we make and every day that goes by has an impact on the environment. From the food that we eat to that new moto phone holder that just became available, the planet is somehow affected.

It’s no secret anymore that people don’t live their lives in a sustainable way and if we don’t do something about it, soon there will be no turning back in terms of the planet’s health. There is plenty of scientific data that shows we are not going in the right direction, and each action has a direct or indirect impact on plants and wild animals.

The good part is that there are multiple ways in which you can reduce your footprint, and if every single one of us would follow some easy rules, the impact could be a significant one. Furthermore, you shouldn’t wait until everyone is on board in order to start making changes, and this is something that every individual who has had an impact on a community knows.

In the next lines, we’re going to take a look at the different choices that you can make and what they mean in terms of reducing one’s footprint.

Shop with care

We’ve probably all heard the popular phrase “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle”. While it might seem a bit outdated to some, it’s equally relevant and important today. Every single product that we can find around has a certain environmental footprint, so the first thing you should do before you buy anything is ask yourself whether you really need that product.

If the answer is “Yes!”, then you should think about getting a used one instead of a new one. Of course, this depends on what type of product we’re talking about, but you understand what we mean. It’s also a very good idea to keep packaging and shipping materials to a minimum. This is harder to do today, given that online commerce is booming which means items need to be protected during transportation.

Moreover, every family or household has some important purchases, such as a car. In these cases, you should always try to buy the alternative that comes with the highest benefit in terms of environmental protection. We know that not everyone can afford a brand new hybrid car, but you can choose a fuel-efficient model that in the long run is going to consume fewer resources.

The same goes for other units as well, such as washers, refrigerators, driers, and so on. The good part is that products that are made keeping the environment in mind usually come to various indicators that point this fact out. You can also use solar heaters and other such eco-friendly solutions around the house as well.

Give plastic up

This might be one of the hardest goals, given that plastic is found in so many items that we might not even be aware that it’s there. What we are avoiding to look at is the heavy impact that plastic has in oceans around the world. There are literally huge floating plastic garbage islands that go around the oceans, killing innocent marine animals in the meantime.

Fish, turtles, seals, and many other such creatures die every year in significant numbers because they ingest plastic or they get tangled up in it. With this in mind, you can eliminate the plastic you are using by taking a reusable bag with you wherever you go shopping. You can also stop using plastic water bottles, straws, bags, and select unwrapped grocery items.

Just as we were mentioning before, you should also reduce online shopping as much as possible. The mere need to protect the product makes the seller use extra plastic materials and this can be avoided if you manage to put together a shopping list (even for those products that you are getting out of sheer personal desire, not only household items) and then buy them all together.

Another important measure that you can take is simply paying attention to labels. There are so many products on the market, that choosing the ones produced in a sustainable way can often be a hard thing to do, but companies do tend to advertise them so keep an eye out for green labels and indicators that show the fact that a certain product is organic.