Web Hosting For Bloggers

Starting a blog is not much big of a problem as compared to choosing the best hosting service according to your needs. You will be confused by many hosting service providers out there, but hey, we are here to help you in making the right decision for yourself. Here are some popular hosting services with their benefits and drawbacks to help you choose the right one for you.

A2 Hosting

A2 hosting offers almost every kind of web hosting from Woo-Commerce stores to WordPress blogs and Virtual Private Servers for every type of user. Here we are interested in blogs, so A2 Hosting offers WordPress specific plans. Also, this web hosting is very beginner-friendly with excellent performance. A2 hosting costs start from $2.99 in the basic hosting plans.

The drawbacks of A2 hosting are that websites’ speed is never as fast as promised and that monthly plans are more expensive than other hosting plans. The comparison of A2 Hosting vs Bluehost is popular because both of these can provide low budget hosting services.

Bluehost

Bluehost is one of the best budget hosting services in the market. It starts its plans from $2.95 per month. For the bloggers, it takes care of installing WordPress for you, so you do not have to worry about that. Bluehost offers such an experience that favors beginners but also provides many advanced features.

It provides a free SSL certificate and automatic WordPress updates with a broad collection of WordPress themes. It is faster than A2 hosting services. The only disadvantage here is that you only get the best deal if you sign up with them in a long-term contract.

Hostinger

Hostinger is the best hosting service if you are looking for budget-hosting. It starts at $0.99 per month but with 100 GB of bandwidth. It comes with 10 GB of storage capacity and is WordPress-optimized. It does provide the lowest prices, but only if you sign up with them in a lengthy contract.

SiteGround

SiteGround includes pre-installed WordPress and integrated CDN. It also comes with free SSL certificates and automated backups. The payment plans start from $6.99 per month and increase depending on the features you want to employ. It is a little costly compared to previously mentioned hosting services, but it is much faster than them too. This hosting service does not offer any monthly plans, so you are bound to be in at least a 12-month contract.

HostGator

HostGator is overall the best blog hosting service at reasonable prices. It starts at $2.75 per month with 45 days of the money-back guarantee. You can install WordPress in HostGator with just one click. It does not provide automated backups, so you have to do it manually. Also, it does not come up with a free domain, so you have to buy it separately. It provides 24/7 live support with unlimited space, though.

InMotion

InMotion is famous for its shared and VPS hosting starting at $2.49 per month with 90 days money-back guarantee. InMotion comes up with free backups and domain. You can install WordPress on InMotion with just one click. InMotion provides unlimited disk space and 24/7 live support also.