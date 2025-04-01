We’re gonna use it, export it and create jobs with it!

Sure, fracking wastes and pollutes the water we drink;

The resulting earthquakes are not as bad as you think.

It is so good for jobs!

Sure, burning fossil fuels adds to the green-house effect;

You get cheap gas and electricity last time I checked.

It is so good for jobs!

Sure, plastics are now in our air, water, soil, organs and brains;

Plastics are the soul of our corporate gains.

It is so good for jobs!

Sure, deforestation leads to cow-fart methane;

Your burgers are so juicy, why would you complain?

It is so good for jobs!

Sure, pesticides seep into soil, water and edible matter;

But high crop yields make agriprofits fatter.

It is so good for jobs!

Sure, overfishing destroys ecosystems, damaging food chains,

The trawlers will keep pulling in money until nothing remains.

It is so good for jobs!

Sure, e-waste releases toxic heavy metals;

But we love new gadgets, so full speed on the pedals.

It is so good for jobs!

Sure, textile waste consumes water that crops or people could use;

I wanna be trendy, I love fashion news.

It is so good for jobs!

Sure, urban sprawl kills biodiversity and creates zoonotic disease;

But real estate’s booming, so buy up with ease!

It is so good for jobs!

So as we and our planet slowly die, our economy thrives.

Folks make the best profits from ruining our lives.

Is it possible, perhaps, to make some dough re mi,

That doesn’t wind up destroying me?

About The Author