What are the Top Environmental Benefits Of Having a Home Water Filter?

We all know that water is important for our survival, but what many people don’t realize is just how important it is to have clean and safe water in our homes. Not only is unclean water a health hazard, but it can also be harmful to the environment. That’s why more and more people are choosing to install home water filters. In this article, we will discuss the top environmental benefits of having a home water filter!

Reduce Your Reliance On Water Bottles

One of the main benefits of having a home water filter is that it can help reduce your reliance on bottled water. According to The Guardian, “the production of bottled water uses up to 2000 times more energy than tap water, and in the US alone, around 60 million plastic bottles end up in landfill sites every day.” Home water filters allow you to have clean and safe water without contributing to the growing problem of plastic pollution.

In addition, when you use a home water filter, you can also save money in the long run. According to The Huffington Post, “the average family spends $500-$1000 per year on bottled water” – that’s a lot of money that could be saved by investing in a quality home water filter!

Reduce Exposure to Chlorine and Other Chemicals

Another benefit of having a home water filter is that it ca help reduce your exposure to chlorine and other chemicals. Chlorine is added to municipal water supplies as a way to kill harmful bacteria, but it can also be harmful to our health if we are exposed to too much of it. According to the Environmental Working Group, “chlorine can combine with other chemicals in the water to form harmful byproducts like trihalomethanes (THMs) and haloacetic acids (HAAs).” Also, the cleaning system provided by under-sink water filters can help remove chlorine and other chemicals from your water, making it safer for you and your family to drink it. In addition, filtered water can also taste better than tap water that has been treated with chlorine.

Improve Water Quality

Another great benefit of having a home water filter is that it can improve the quality of your water. In many cases, tap water contains harmful chemicals and pollutants that can be detrimental to your health. By filtering your water at home, you can remove these contaminants and enjoy clean, safe water.

In addition, filtering your water can also improve the taste and smell of your tap water. If you’ve ever noticed an unpleasant taste or odor in your tap water, it’s likely due to the presence of chemicals and pollutants. A home water filter will remove these contaminants, providing you with fresh-tasting and smelling water.

Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Finally, having a home water filter can help reduce your carbon footprint. According to National Geographic, “it takes about three liters of water to produce one liter of bottled water,” and “the manufacturing process for plastic bottles emits greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.” Moreover, the transportation of bottled water also emits greenhouse gases. Home water filters allow you to enjoy clean and safe water without contributing to the growing problem of climate change.

Preserve Your House Water Sources

One of the top environmental benefits of having a home water filter is that it can help preserve your house’s water sources. By filtering your water, you can remove contaminants that can be harmful to your health and the environment. Even more so, you are not wasting your home water sources, but instead using them in a sustainable way. The bottled water you buy at the store is often just tap water that has been put through an extra filtration process, so why not save money and filter your own water at home?

Save Your Money And The Planet With A Home Water Filter

As you can see, there are many great benefits to having a home water filter. Not only can it improve the quality of your water, but it can also help reduce your reliance on bottled water and save you money in the long run. Namely, you will notice a difference in both your wallet and the environment. The benefits of using a home water filter are clear and cost-effective, making it a great choice for anyone looking to improve their water quality and save the planet.

These are just a few of the top environmental benefits of having a home water filter. If you’re interested in reducing your impact on the environment, saving money, and ensuring that you have clean and safe water in your home, then a home water filter is a great option for you!