Dear EarthTalk: What does USAID do for climate and environment and how will that change now if President Trump is allowed to dismantle the agency?

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has been a leader in global environmental efforts, supporting initiatives that promote sustainability, cut emissions and build resilience in vulnerable regions. Proposed efforts by President Trump to dismantle the agency have raised concerns about the broader impact on global climate action, of which. USAID has played a crucial role.

USAID’s Climate Strategy (2022-2030) outlines a plan for reducing emissions, enhancing resilience and promoting sustainable development across multiple sectors and regions. The agency has set ambitious goals, like helping partner countries avoid six billion metric tons of carbon emissions by 2030. Through targeted programs, USAID has helped countries transition toward renewable energy by funding solar and wind projects. Their efforts to prevent deforestation and promote reforestation have protected critical ecosystems, while climate-smart agriculture programs improve food security and help farmers adapt to changing weather. USAID has played key roles in advancing water security via sustainable resource management and providing disaster preparedness support to communities facing climate-related crises—all supported through partnerships with local governments, nonprofits and international organizations.

If Trump succeeds in shutting USAID, the impact will be severe, slowing progress on emissions reduction and resilience-building, especially in developing countries. Vulnerable communities already facing extreme weather, rising sea levels and food insecurities will lose vital support. Eliminating USAID will harm U.S. foreign relations, as climate aid is a key factor in global diplomacy.

Long-term, dismantling USAID will weaken global climate action, of which the U.S. has historically been a leader. Others nations might reduce their own climate fund, creating ripple effects that undermine worldwide efforts to tackle climate change. The most vulnerable populations would be hardest hit, as climate aid is essential for achieving sustainability goals and ensures climate justice.

The potential elimination of USAID raises serious concern about U.S. leaderships in global climate efforts. As climate change intensifies, international collaborations and sustain investments in mitigations and adaptation are more critical. Maintaining USAID’s role in environmental projects isn’t just policy decisions—it’s necessary for ensuring a sustainable future for communities worldwide.

