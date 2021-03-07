What Do The Zodiac Signs In Astrology Mean

Most people are likely to tell you which zodiac sign they belong to and even go as far as reading their daily horoscopes. However, that is as far as their zodiac understanding goes. Zodiac signs are part of astrology and help you understand your personality and that of others better. Below are what these signs mean.

1) Aries

People born thrive under competition. Their determination, courage, and confidence help them see tasks through. The Observer notes that they are a ball of energy and end up making friends across the board. On the flip side, they can get impatient and aggressive if things do not fall into place.

2) Taurus

Those born under this sign are reliable and grounded. Their commitment to a project despite its challenges is often seen as stubbornness, but it helps achieve their targets each time. Their ability to make sound judgments makes them amazing problem solvers. Their love for beauty sees them work hard to afford materialistic wealth. They also value their sense of security and stability and hence prefer routines and long-term projects.

3) Gemini

Geminis are free-spirited and like exploring. They hate confinement and thrive in spaces that allow them to interact and get creative. They make the best marketers as they are open to new ideas and express themselves. Their curious nature allows them to make new friends much faster. Since they are always ready to learn, they adapt easily to new fields, inspiring others.

4) Cancer

Privacy for people born under this sign is of utmost importance. They get attached to those close to them, and this makes them overprotective. They are hard to relate to as they share a tiny part of their personal life, making them mysterious. To avoid conflicts, they rely solely on themselves or manipulate the situation to ensure all is well. They love the comfort that home brings, and you are likely to find them cooped up in the house or near family to avoid meeting and talking to strangers out of fear of having their feelings hurt.

5) Leo

This is the star for kings and queens as they are born leaders. They are likely to make many friends due to their ability to interact and stay loyal. Most of the time, they initiate collaborations and bring people with similar interests together. They have a sense of humor, and this makes them great friends too.

6) Virgo

They pay attention to detail and analyze every situation. They never leave anything to chance. They can get stuck in details since they like perfection, order, and organization. They pay attention to what most people ignore, making them seem out of touch with reality.

7) Libra

Their sign, a scale, represents their true nature. They love justice, equality, peace, and fairness and would do anything to maintain the balance. They are fond of expensive things but have a sense of relationship always. They might come off as snobbish or dictatorial for sharing very little and being authoritative.

8) Scorpio

Amazing researchers who never settle for less. Their persona allows them to keep secrets, and you can trust them with yours too. They are assertive, and this makes them quality employees at the workplace. However, their emotions are all over the place and can be expressed anytime without holding back.

9) Sagittarius

Freedom defines their true nature. They like traveling and associating with others. Their curious nature sees them explore and even try out new things to feel complete. They are idealistic, and they over-promise since they are poor at delivering. They are impatient and hate sticking in one place for a long time. They are temperamental, and it takes a whole lot to understand one.

10) Capricorn

They are likely to lead others since they are responsible and time conscious. They are masters of self-control and never lose sight of the goals ahead. They prefer independence and are quick to learn from their mistakes. However, they are likely to impose their beliefs on others since they are too rigid to read others’ differences.

11) Aquarius

Deep thinkers who love helping others. They are ideal problem solvers and control a lot from where they sit. They like being alone but easily adapt to the eccentric mood around them. They are, however, stubborn and unforgiving and can hold grudges for long. They love mental stimulation, and when it is lacking, they get bored.

12) Pisces

They are artistic and outgoing, making them great people to associate with. They forgive easily and do not judge others. However, they are likely to get taken advantage of due to their forgiving and soft nature.