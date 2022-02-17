Ecotourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the tourism industry. Just three years ago, it was worth $181.1 billion. Now, researchers expect it to grow another 14.3% to reach $333.8 billion by 2027. At this rate, ecotourism will outpace traditional tourism by wide margins. But what is ecotourism and why is it so popular? A closer look at today’s trends will shed a bit more light on the subject.

What Is Ecotourism?

Ecotourism is a form of sustainable travel that supports the environment rather than exploiting its resources. This kind of tourism encourages travelers to admire and respect nature, promote conservation efforts and support local peoples. In practice, it requires tourists to cultivate self-awareness and actively reduce their impact on the environment. In doing so, they develop a more appreciative attitude and enjoy the experience even more.

Why Is Ecotourism Important?

Many communities rely on ecotourism, especially those in underdeveloped countries. Since the pandemic began, the loss in bookings has caused a decrease in funding both for conservation and local economies. In places like Fiji, Costa Rica, Brazil, and other popular destinations, conservation efforts are slowing along with the hospitality industry.

As hotels and hostels close, so do nature reserves and rehabilitation centers. Even marine research has come to a halt as fewer people come to snorkel, fish, and scuba dive. The situation is especially grave in places like the Philippines where ecotourism accounts for more than half of the islands’ marine protection efforts.

How to Travel Green

Ecotourism encourages travelers to respect and protect the environment by contributing to communities on a deeper level than tourists just passing through. That’s why most eco-tours offer a hands-on approach for those who want to learn more about conservation. Popular lists of ecotourism ideas often include hiking, biking, animal watching, and volunteering. However, each destination will offer its own unique mix of eco-conscious exploration opportunities.

Learn to sail or go snorkeling in Mexico’s warm, sunny gulf. Hot air balloon over the African safari and catch glimpses of lions, giraffes, and zebras. Ecotourists can even volunteer at elephant sanctuaries in Asia and Africa. Wherever they go, they can green their travel experience by choosing locally-owned accommodations, sustainable transportation and excursions that help — not harm — planet Earth.

Understanding Ecotourism’s Environmental Dimensions

As beneficial as ecotourism can be, it also comes with disadvantages. Depending on when and where people go, their travels can actually harm the environment, even if unintentionally.

Many ecotourists visit fragile areas in hopes of seeing pristine landscapes and rare animals. Yet, their visits can easily harm the environment and disrupt wildlife. Meanwhile, their flights, gas miles and hotel stays all have hidden impacts, including fuel consumption and clearing land for development. Plus, there’s always a chance that ecotourism will turn into mass tourism, in which case the environmental damages and destruction could increase exponentially.

The more travelers understand ecotourism’s environmental dimensions, the more likely they are to make sustainable decisions — like staying home when travel itself may cause more harm than good.