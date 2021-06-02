What Parts Of A Car Are Recyclable: Check These Tips To Learn More

We are all becoming more aware of environmental matters and this is causing people to become more committed to recycling. Everyone knows that plastic, glass, and paper are all recycling but did you also know that there are many parts of your car that are recyclable too?

It is important to know which parts can be recycled to reduce the number of new parts being made because of the damage this does to the environment, and also because you can potentially save money in recycle-exchange programs.

To help drivers be less wasteful and protect the environment, here is our guide to recyclable car parts.

1. The Oil Filters

You can recycle your oil filter as soon you find completely drained oil in the reservoir. Oil filters need to be recycled responsibly because they still contain a lot of oil which is hazardous waste. Many people just throw their old filters away but this is very irresponsible because both oil and steel are nonrenewable. There is around a half a kilogram of steel in every oil filter which can be recycled, which means in just the filters sold in one year in California alone there is around 35 million kilograms of steel.

2. The Catalytic Converter

The catalytic converter in your car contains various precious metals including nickel, iron, copper, and manganese, all of which can be recycled. Even more significant than this, however, is that they also contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium. These are three highly sought-after metals for making jewelry and for industrial and electronic purposes. Recycling your old converter is super easy as all you have to do is look up spent catalytic converter prices and then sell your old converter to the online purchaser who makes the best offer. This will enable you to pick up some quick cash and leave them to sort out the extraction process.

3. The Battery

There are two main reasons why you should recycle your car battery. Firstly, car batteries contain lead which is a toxic substance and should never just be thrown in the trash. Lead can poison animals, make water sources toxic, and render farmland dangerous for crops. Secondly, recycling a car battery is super easy so there is really no excuse not to do it. Most countries in the world have facilities where you can take your old batteries. In fact, throughout most of the US, if you take your old battery in for recycling it will be exchanged with a new one for free under the “take-back law”. It really is that simple. If we all make small changes like recycling our car batteries responsibly the positive impact on the environment really could be enormous.

We all need to do our part to look after the planet and recycling whenever possible is always a good idea. The automobile industry is one of the most environmentally damaging industries of all, so any steps that can reduce that damage should always be taken. Make sure that you recycle any of these parts if you need to replace them.