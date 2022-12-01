What SMEs Need To Know About Becoming A Net Zero Carbon Emissions Business

Sustainability is a priority for many businesses, as consumers demand more action be taken from companies of all sizes to help combat the climate crisis. As an SME, you won’t have the same level of resources as a larger corporation. However, it is still possible to achieve net zero carbon emissions and show yourself to be a leader in the sustainability movement.

You will need to do thorough research to understand how you can neutralise your carbon footprint, and while it can take some time and investment, the payoff will be worth it. Change doesn’t happen overnight, so it is vital to keep sustainability as one of your main priorities while you work towards net zero carbon emissions.

Understand Your Carbon Footprint

A great first step towards becoming carbon neutral is understanding your business’s carbon footprint, to begin with. This can be a tough thing to measure accurately, and you’ll need to consider what metrics to use to calculate your carbon footprint. Typically, there are three types of emissions associated with businesses:

Direct emissions which result from activities that you control Indirect emissions which result from the energy used in your business Indirect emissions which result from things beyond your control

The third category is often responsible for a majority of business emissions, as it includes the emissions caused by any third-party businesses you use, your employees’ commutes, and other factors beyond your control.

Focus On Your Office First

Your business premises will be responsible for many of your direct emissions. You should look at the space as a whole to identify areas for improving the carbon emissions it is responsible for. Consider ways to maximise natural light, get better insulation and use low-energy appliances like LED bulbs, all of which can reduce the energy needed to power your office.

You should also include plenty of plants around the office, which can improve air quality and boost productivity in your employees. Eliminating single-use plastics from the office and going paperless can all significantly aid in your goal of net zero carbon emissions.

Reduce Business Travel

Travel and transport are other areas that businesses can be directly or indirectly responsible for. A simple way to reduce the emissions caused by travel is to hold meetings with colleagues or other companies via video conferencing software rather than travelling to have meetings in person. If in-person meetings are unavoidable, you should encourage participants to get public transport to their destinations rather than taking their own cars.

Commutes are an indirect cause of emissions for your business and one that you have no control over. However, you can encourage greener behaviour by allowing employees to work remotely or implementing a hybrid work environment. You could also offer incentives for employees to leave their cars at home, such as helping organise an employee carpool or offering a Cycle-To-Work scheme.

Hire People With A Background In Sustainability

The people in your business make all the difference to its success, and sustainability is no exception. Hiring employees with a background in sustainability can be invaluable in helping you make lasting and effective change. Look for candidates with a proven record of implementing successful sustainable policies at work.

Qualify For Green Credentials

There are various organizations that offer green credentials for businesses that can show they are currently or are working effectively towards net zero carbon emissions. Qualifying for credentials such as these can be an excellent way to display your commitment to sustainability and show customers that you have met rigorous sustainability standards. It can also help you quantify and measure your success on your road to net zero emissions.

Get Sustainability Training

For business leaders, it is imperative to know how to guide your company through the challenging process of getting to net zero carbon emissions. This relatively new area of business is so complex that it can feel overwhelming to know how to make the best possible choices from both a sustainability and business viewpoint. Taking training in sustainability leadership can be invaluable, giving you the tools and resources to make the changes needed. Look for well-reviewed online sustainability courses from well-regarded institutions like the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

Partner With The Right Suppliers

Suppliers are a key cause of emissions that you have no way to control. One of the best things you can do when partnering with suppliers is to choose businesses that have the same commitment to sustainability that you do. Do thorough research on any supplier you are considering seeing what kind of green credentials they hold and how low carbon their overall practices are. In addition, choosing local suppliers can be an excellent way to reduce the carbon produced by your partnership.

Shop Second Hand Whenever Possible

Businesses require all kinds of equipment, furniture and electronics to work effectively. Buying all of these items new may feel like the right choice, but many companies find that it is cheaper and more eco-friendly to go second-hand with their business purchases. You can buy refurbished electronics like laptops and TVs for a fraction of the price of new items, and they will often work just as well as brand-new items. Office furniture can be sourced from local second-hand furniture shops to cut costs and emissions all at once.

Monitor The Impact Of Your Green Policies

You’ll need to monitor your carbon emissions as closely as you are able when trying to measure the success of your net zero carbon emissions campaign. The measures you take should be sustainable in terms of both environment and practicality. If the options you’ve implemented cannot be used consistently, then it may be better to look for alternatives that could offer a more workable solution. Measuring the changes in your carbon emissions can be tricky, and they may also fluctuate as you make more adjustments and additions to the scheme.

Offer Electric Company Cars

Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of the motor industry. With restrictions on the manufacture and sale of diesel and petrol vehicles coming, more people are switching to EVs. An EV takes a fraction of the energy to power compared to fossil fuel-burning vehicles, making them the obvious and ideal choice for a company car.

Boost Your Reputation

Overall, there is a great deal of work that businesses need to do to get to net zero carbon emissions. This can include lots of investment of time and money, and some business leaders are left wondering if this money spent will bring them enough returns to be worthwhile. The truth is that any business that is not eco-conscious is likely to be left behind by the consumers of today. Demand for eco-friendly options is higher than ever before, and being able to showcase yourself as a sustainable business can give your reputation an instant boost.

Conclusion

Helping your business achieve net zero carbon emissions can have incredible benefits for your company, your employees, your customers and the planet. The process can be lengthy, particularly for well-established SMEs that need to make sweeping changes to reduce carbon emissions. As a business leader, it is imperative that you lead by example and get your employees excited about the innovative changes you’re making.