What To Always Check When You’re In Need Of A Plumber

Plumbing issues are frustrating and can cost a lot of time and money to fix. Some problems are too tricky and complicated to handle on your own, while others can be easily fixed with a few do-it-yourself tips. Plumbing issues such as clogged drains can undoubtedly disrupt your everyday activities, and you should always try to resolve your plumbing problems as soon as you can.

However, before you decide that you need a plumber, you should always determine what the plumbing issue you are having and whether or not you can tackle it on your own. Here is what you should always check first when you think you may need a plumber.

Check if You Can Solve Your Plumbing Problem Yourself

You can attempt to fix issues on your own such as leaking sinks, running toilets, and clogged drains. However, there are more challenging issues, such as burst pipes, and there’s no question a professional plumber should handle that. Therefore, before you call a plumber, have a look at your issue and try to understand what the problem is and whether you have the knowledge and skills to solve it. If your sink is leaking, for example, you can try to fix it yourself by trying to identify any parts which have come loose and then try to tighten them up. Another common problem which many people have is a running toilet. To solve this issue, you can try to replace the flapper, the flapper valve, or both.

Check for Local Plumbing Services in your Area

After you have assessed your plumbing problem and attempted all the home remedies to no avail, it is time to call a professional plumber. It is important that you hire a professional and trustworthy service to avoid wasting your time, money, and effort. Speak to friends and family for recommendations for local plumbers they have used in the past who have delivered a good service. Before hiring a plumber or giving them any money, you should check that they have a plumbing license and the necessary insurance to do the job. If you found the plumber on your own without a recommendation, it is advisable to go online to do some research or find at least two references. Additionally, you should check how long your chosen plumber has been in business since reputable businesses typically last for a longer time than unreliable ones.

Some Common Plumbing Issues You Might Encounter

Check Your Sink for Clogs

Aside from leaking sinks and running toilets, clogged drains are among the most common plumbing problems people often face that are more difficult to fix at home. While major clogs often need a professional plumber, minor clogged drains are easier to deal with. In fact, you can try to check whether or not your sink is clogged by pouring water down and seeing if it drains.

If your sink is clogged, you can try different approaches, such as flushing your drain out using boiling water. This solution is the quickest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to solve a minor clog. First of all, you should try to remove the standing water in your sink or above the clogged area. After that, try pouring boiling water directly into the clogged drain. Wait for a moment to see whether the water goes down before removing the standing water and trying again.

Check if a Plunger or Coat Hanger Can Unlodge Clogs

Even though most people associate plungers with toilets, they can also be very effective with a clogged sink. Fill your sink with hot water up to a quarter of the way up, and then place a plunger over the plughole to work it up and down quickly. Afterward, remove the plunger from the drain and observe whether or not the water starts to drain. Remember that it might take some time and a few attempts for the plunger to unclog your sink successfully. Therefore, repeat this a few times if necessary. As well as a plunger, many people also use a straightened coat hanger to try and reach as far as possible down their clogged drains to fish out the blockage.

Check if your Drains are Blocked

Depending on the blockage scale and the material which has built up, baking soda can be used with either white vinegar or salt to unblock the sink. Typically, all standing water should be removed from the blocked sink or the blocked area. Then, you can pour a mixture of baking soda and white vinegar or salt down the drain.

Note that this mixture might cause some bubbly liquid to rise, but if this happens, you can place a sink stopper on top of it or cover your drain with a piece of cloth. This solution should be left in your drain for 10 to 15 minutes before running boiling water down and attempting to flush out the drain.

If this doesn’t do the trick, you can use a commercial solution made explicitly for blocked drains. This is widely available in many stores, and you can simply follow the instructions on the product. However, remember to use these solutions carefully to avoid physical harm to yourself or further damages.

It is helpful for you as a customer to get competing quotes on a plumbing issue that isn’t too urgent. This allows you to choose the best quality plumbing service at a competitive price. Keep in mind; however, that price does not mean everything, and so the lowest price does not necessarily mean that you will get the best available service.

When a plumbing issue arises, sometimes the problem can be solved quickly with simple do-it-yourself tips and solutions. Other times, you will need to hire a professional plumber to save your plumbing system and home from further damage. However, before you call a plumber, remember to check these steps first to make sure that you’re not calling one out for a job that you can easily do.