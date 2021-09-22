What To Do If You Find A Baby Wild Animal?

During the warmer seasons of the year, there is a higher probability that you will stumble across wild animals. In particular, you could potentially find young animals wandering around your property or roaming on busy roads and walking paths.

Still, what should you do in this type of situation, and how exactly should you handle baby wild animals near your property or in other places? We’ll talk about what you can do throughout the rest of this post, so keep reading.

What To Do With A Baby Wild Animal?

Assess The Situation First

Before you do anything, you need to assess the situation logically. You might think that you need to rescue every baby wild animal that you find, but this isn’t always true. In fact, some wild animals can live alone, even when they are young.

So, be careful and cautious when you come across any wild animals and don’t immediately jump into action. If you rescue an animal that doesn’t actually need to be saved you could be separating them from their family or hindering their natural growth and development. In other words, most baby animals should be left alone.

Really, the only exception to this situation would be if the baby animal is injured by you or something else. If you find an injured baby wild animal, then they could need your help. Animals that have also been orphaned can also be saved and rehabilitated by wildlife professionals.

Get Help From A Professional Wildlife Rehabilitator

Baby animals are not pets. While they might seem cute and cuddly, they need professional care and rehabilitation if they are actually injured or orphaned. This is why we suggest finding a professional wildlife rehabilitator to handle this situation for you.

Wildlife professionals will know how to handle any baby animals, as they are trained to deal with all kinds of wildlife. So, they will give the animal the best care and treatment. You might think that you can handle an injured animal, but it is more work than you think. And, you actually need a license to handle and care for wild animals.

Wildlife rehabilitation and relocation are best left to the professionals. If you find a wild baby animal on your property or near your home, contact All Star Animal Trapping. Their services are prompt, professional, and humanely performed.

Keeping this in mind, call local wildlife rescue centers or wildlife rehabilitators if you need help. Even your local zoo or animal control can help you deal with this situation.

Do Your Research

Wildlife experts might not be able to make it to your home right away. In the meantime, you might want to do some research of your own. This way you know that you are not disturbing the animal you have found, and can see if you can do anything to help them while you wait for a rehabilitator.

In particular, we suggest looking up information that relates to specific species. For example, birds are often found around homes and can fall out of their nest. There is a big misconception that baby birds shouldn’t be touched. But this is not true. You actually want to pick up the baby bird and place it in its nest.

If you come across an orphaned or abandoned raccoon visit wildlifehumane.org to learn the most up-to-date and accurate information about wildlife rehabilitation and the humane removal of wild animals.