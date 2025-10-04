When Dignity is Detained: Katrina Sriranpong Examines the Human Cost of Canada’s Immigration Detention

Immigration detention in Canada has long been a source of controversy, raising concerns about the treatment of vulnerable people and the conditions under which they are held. Despite being framed as an administrative measure rather than a criminal sanction, detention often exposes individuals to unsafe environments, prolonged uncertainty, and severe psychological harm. In the most tragic cases, lives have been lost while in custody, underscoring the systemic risks embedded in the current approach.

For Vancouver-based immigration and refugee lawyer Katrina Sriranpong, these issues are more than abstract policy debates. As a child, she experienced the trauma of seeing her own father detained by immigration authorities, an event that profoundly shaped her path to becoming a lawyer. Her personal story highlights the very human consequences of a system that still has much room for improvement.

The Context of Immigration Detention in Canada

Immigration detention is not a form of criminal punishment, but rather an administrative measure used by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Unlike criminal sentences, immigration detention has no precise maximum duration, meaning individuals can be held for weeks, months, or even years while their cases are being reviewed.

Historically, many detainees were housed in provincial jails under agreements between the federal government and the provinces. This practice placed immigration detainees alongside criminally convicted populations, exposing them to harsher conditions than warranted. Although provincial governments have now moved to end these contracts, the federal government continues to detain people in dedicated immigration holding centers and other facilities.

The risks are not theoretical. Since 2000, multiple people have died in Canadian immigration detention. The rate of death in custody is disproportionately high compared to the general Canadian population, raising serious questions about systemic neglect and accountability.

Mental Health Harms and Dehumanization

Firsthand accounts from detainees paint a troubling picture of life in immigration detention. Individuals describe being handcuffed, shackled, and isolated. Some are kept in segregation or solitary confinement with minimal human contact. Sriranpong explains that many detainees report feeling treated as criminals despite never being charged with a crime.

The psychological toll is severe. Detention frequently worsens existing conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, or anxiety. For those with psychosocial disabilities, the system compounds their vulnerability, often responding with coercion rather than care.

The indefinite nature of detention intensifies the harm. Not knowing when release might come creates a climate of despair, hopelessness, and, in some cases, suicidal ideation. These harms are not incidental but flow directly from the structure and conditions of detention.

Legal and Charter Implications

From a legal perspective, Sriranpong explains that Canada’s detention regime raises serious constitutional and international law concerns. Under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Section 7 guarantees the right to life, liberty, and security of the person. Detention without meaningful procedural safeguards risks violating these fundamental rights. Section 12, which prohibits cruel and unusual treatment or punishment, is also relevant when conditions amount to degrading treatment.

Internationally, Canada has obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention Against Torture, and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Each of these treaties requires that immigration detention be used only as a last resort, for the shortest time possible, and with adequate protections for health, safety, and dignity.

Court decisions have hinted at these tensions. Although Canadian jurisprudence has largely deferred to the government’s broad powers under immigration law, cases such as Suresh v. Canada illustrate the principle that state power must always be balanced against human dignity and fundamental justice.

Reforms, Progress, and Remaining Gaps

There have been signs of progress. Following sustained advocacy by legal and human rights organizations, all provincial governments have announced an end to the practice of holding immigration detainees in provincial jails. This development represents a significant shift toward more humane treatment.

However, Sriranpong emphasizes that the reform is incomplete. Immigration detainees continue to be held in federal immigration holding centers, where many of the same concerns remain. Reports still document inadequate mental health supports, restrictive environments, and a lack of transparency around deaths or serious incidents.

What is urgently needed are community-based alternatives to detention. Programs such as community supervision, bail reforms, and non-custodial measures have proven effective in other jurisdictions. These models reduce harm, uphold human dignity, and ensure compliance with immigration processes without resorting to incarceration.

Recommendations include statutory limits on detention length, mandatory access to mental health supports, independent oversight, and greater transparency in reporting. Sriranpong argues that these reforms would bring Canada closer to meeting its human rights obligations and reduce the likelihood of further tragedies.

A Lawyer’s Mission Rooted in Experience

For Katrina Sriranpong, these systemic issues are not simply professional concerns. Her father’s detention during her childhood exposed her firsthand to the human toll of Canada’s immigration system. That formative experience inspired her career in immigration law, where she has dedicated her practice to defending the rights of migrants, refugees, and detainees.

Her perspective illustrates how personal history intersects with advocacy. Lawyers like Sriranpong remind us that behind every policy debate are families and individuals whose dignity and futures are at stake. Immigration detention in Canada is often described as administrative, but the lived reality is punitive and harmful. Deaths in custody, deteriorating mental health, and systemic dehumanization reveal the urgent need for reform. Ending detention in provincial jails is a step forward, but it is not enough. Sriranpong states that, “Protecting the dignity and rights of migrants is not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative.”