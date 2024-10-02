Paul Bierman explores the history and future of the Greenland ice sheet in When the Ice Is Gone. He begins by detailing how scientists have studied ice cores to reveal Earth’s climatic past, including a groundbreaking discovery: Greenland’s ice sheet melted naturally 400,000 years ago. This indicates that the ice is more vulnerable to temperature changes than previously believed.

Through historical and scientific analysis, Bierman examines how polar ice responds to global warming, outlining the dire consequences for humanity if Greenland’s ice continues to melt. The book is a compelling call to action, underscoring how crucial it is to combat climate change before we face irreversible damage