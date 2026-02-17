Where In The World Is Toxin-Free?

Dear EarthTalk: Where in the U.S. or the world can I move if I want to avoid exposure to common toxins in the air, water and ground?

—Edward Franco, Brooklyn, NY

With the growing population, increasing amounts of pesticides and herbicides are used in agriculture to satisfy the greater demand for food. Since these chemicals are capable of reducing and repelling unwanted pests and weeds, they have become a vital part of the food production process. In non-agricultural settings, chemicals that contribute to air, water, and ground pollution maintain forests, roads, public parks, and gardens.

The exposure to these air, water, and ground toxins is especially detrimental to environmental health. Pesticides make ecosystems less diverse by limiting their ability to adapt after disturbances as they kill more than their targeted insects. Moreover, they reduce insect, bird, bat, earthworm, aquatic plant, fish, and amphibian populations.

Human-wise, people become impacted “due to pesticide residues on food, in particular fruits and vegetables but also food products of animal origin”. In addition to food, water sources can be contaminated from runoff and polluted discharges. For those working in related fields, occupational exposure may occur if there is not substantial protective equipment. While virtually everyone in the United States is exposed to some amount of pesticides, people of color and low-income families tend to live and work in places where the concentration is higher. Exposure to some groups of pesticides has been linked to “neurodevelopmental disorders and prostate cancer; or glyphosate for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”

In order to minimize the likelihood of exposure to common toxins in the air, water, and ground, one should avoid moving to Midwestern and Southern states as they tend to use the most harmful pesticides according to the U.S. Geological Survey data findings. Instead, cities near the ocean, such as Honolulu, HI, and Panama City Beach, FL, tend to have lower rates of air pollution and pesticide use. At the same time, more isolated areas in the South or the Midwest may be considered if air pollution is the greatest concern. Some states with cities that rank among the cleanest include Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, and South Carolina.

Outside of North America, Europe and Australia are the strongest contenders for the least air, water, and ground toxins. In Europe, many nations in the east, including Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Sweden, and Norway, constantly rank amongst the least polluted. Some popular cities include Kraków, Poland, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden. On the other hand, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia consistently rank among the top five cities with the lowest air pollution levels.

In the future, countries should prioritize designing risk assessments to better understand the ecosystem impact of toxins and therefore tailor their new technology and policies. Additionally, more achievable national and regional targets and rules for pest management need to be established to promote action. These targets should focus on reducing the use of pesticides in public spaces as more vulnerable members of the population tend to frequent these areas.

