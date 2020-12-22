Why Are Modern Boilers More Environmentally Friendly?

You know you’re getting a bit older when you start appreciating the value of a good boiler. In somewhere like the UK, a good boiler and central heating system is absolutely essential for those wet, dreary and downright chilly days that tend to last from September until about March (and maybe even a bit further beyond). A good boiler is vital to keep you cosy, the water warm and stop any nasty accidents happening.

Boilers are long lasting, long term investments, which means many of us are likely to have a very old model pulling the heating strings in the home. They’re also very pricey, which is why no one is ever keen to replace one if they don’t have to. However, if you are thinking of upgrading soon, just know that modern boilers offer a variety of cost, convenience, and environmental benefits against their predecessors.

Here’s a quick breakdown of why boilers are better in 2020.

What makes modern boilers better for the environment?

As the world and the average consumer becomes more eco-conscious, the improved environmental performance of modern boilers is more relevant than ever. But what is it that makes them better than they used to be?

The answer comes in two parts that go hand in hand together – better energy efficiency combined with reduced emissions. Modern boilers are all “condensing boilers” – this means they utilise a larger heat exchanger than a traditional, “non-condensing” boiler and thus recover more heat, send cooler gases up the flue and are more fuel efficient. Because the gases are so cool in condensing boilers, sometimes water vapour can condense out of the gas which in turn recovers even more energy.

Modern boilers are designed to burn their fuels highly efficiently, and even though they aren’t perfect, their emissions and efficiency standards are light years ahead of models from 10 or 20 years prior. Considering heating accounts for around 55% of your total energy bill spend on the year, you can get an idea of how important boiler efficiency is, both for your own pocket and the environment around you.

What about the benefits for your home?

These days, better eco-ratings and increased sustainability both rank as major selling points for the typical buyer, but what else can a modern boiler help improve for you as a user?

Reduced costs: yes they cost a pretty penny to replace, but once you have a new boiler installed you can expect to save anywhere from 20-35% on your heating bills.

Improved reliability: a boiler breakdown is about as catastrophic a problem you can get in the home. They usually happen at a time when you need the boiler the most and the repairs can be desperately expensive while also being absolutely essential – which naturally has significant financial ramifications for families who aren’t prepared. The increased efficiency and reliability of modern boilers means you shouldn’t have to face such a predicament – however, it’s still very much worth getting boiler cover, even for your sparkling new model, just in case the worst happens.

Take full control of your heating: even if your old boiler is still ticking along nicely, it might have the odd wobble here and there – again highly inconvenient – or just not be very good at regulating the heating around the home. You might, for example, get a bit of an all or nothing type heating effort where you’re either roasting or freezing. Modern boilers give you accurate control and regulation of your home temperature, which makes your living conditions comfier.

They’re a selling point: not wanting to change your boiler because you think you might move soon? You may want to think again. While it’s a logical thought process to not want to spend ahead of a potential move, a new boiler can present a highly attractive prospect to potential buyers, which could see you recover your investment even with short term use.

They’re getting smaller: traditional boilers are big ungainly things that take up a lot of space. New boilers are constantly getting smaller, making them less of a hinderance around the home.

So, there you have it, a brief run down of why a new boiler might make sense for you after all. With environmental, financial and life improving benefits to boast about, there’s a reason for everyone to consider an upgrade.