Why Environmental Studies Need to Be Included in the Curriculum

The sphere of education has gone a long way over the centuries. Today, academic programs are much more in-depth, extensive, and all-encompassing than they used to be in the past.

Even so, the biggest part of the typical curriculum is still centered inside the classroom. So, what we are really lacking in the 21st century’s education is the study of real-world issues that go beyond classroom walls. And one of the ways to change this is to include environmental studies in the curriculum.

What Is Involved in Environmental Studies?

Modern students’ curriculums are rather intensive. In fact, they are so intensive that young people often can’t keep up with everything on their own. They have to use an essay service online by EssayPro to ease the academic load and get high grades with less stress. Yet, students rarely get a chance to engage in environmental studies unless they choose a relevant major. And this is a huge omission.

Why? To answer this question, we have to delve into the definition first.

In a nutshell, environmental studies, or environmental education (EE), is a field that examines human interaction with the environment. However, it is a much broader subject than it can seem at first glance. This academic field spans a wide range of disciplines, including

ecology;

environmental science;

ethics;

geography;

anthropology;

policy;

education;

politics;

urban planning;

law;

economics;

philosophy;

sociology;

social justice;

planning;

pollution control;

natural resource management.

Benefits of Environmental Studies for Students

Today, some colleges and universities across the US and the rest of the world offer BA and MA degrees in environmental studies. However, this discipline is not included in a basic curriculum.

As was already mentioned, this is a big omission. Below are some of the biggest benefits students can get from having this subject in their curriculums.

Improving Overall Academic Performance

By integrating EE into school and college programs, facilities can help their students perform better. As you can see from the definition, EE is a multidisciplinary field, which means that it teaches you a wide range of subjects. The knowledge and skills gained from learning these subjects are transferable. That is, students can then apply this knowledge to other subject areas and improve their grades.

Developing Vital Skills

While exploring this subject area, students get a wide range of methodological and intellectual tools. These tools are needed to understand and address the existing and potential environmental issues. At the same time, students learn to think outside the box and solve problems. They gain crucial research and analytical skills as well.

Boosting Health and Getting Rid of the Indoor Habit

Often, environmental studies involve lots of outdoor activities, especially for younger students. Kids who have this subject in their curriculum often go outside the school with the class and get active, which is great for their health. It also helps youngsters break the so-called indoor habit.

What is more, EE spreads awareness about common health issues. In the class, kids are learning about depression, obesity, attention deficit disorder, and other common problems. They also learn the basics of good nutrition.

Together, all these activities and knowledge provided by EE help kids become more physically active and improve their health.

Becoming More Future-Ready

Learning this subject helps prepare a new generation for the future. First of all, this academic field explores a variety of pressing modern issues, knowing about which is crucial for everyone. Secondly, as mentioned earlier, it also helps acquire skills that are vital for succeeding in the future world.

As a result, by integrating this academic field into the program, we can help kids become much more future-ready in all senses.

Boosting Leadership

The next benefit might not be very obvious. Nevertheless, environmental education emphasizes collaborative learning, discussion, and critical thinking. Together, these teaching methods help cultivate leadership qualities in learners.

Respectively, by having this subject in the curriculum, students can become better leaders. Of course, well-developed leadership qualities can help them later in work, business, and everyday life.

Benefits of Environmental Studies on a Large Scale

Now you know about some of the main advantages students get from having EE in their curriculums. In addition to that, there are a few big and weighty benefits for schools and the world in general.

Creating Healthier Schools

By increasing kids’ awareness about environmental issues and encouraging them to take actionable steps to prevent hazards, schools themselves can become greener and healthier. Schools can engage their students in projects to create better learning environments.

Saving Money

If schools can become greener and healthier through educating learners about their environment, it also means that they can save lots of money in the future. More sustainable school buildings typically cut down on the cost of water, electricity, waste management, and other expenses. Thus, it leads to a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Promoting Sustainability

In the modern world, there is a big trend towards sustainability already. Given the growing concerns about climate change and other natural hazards, this makes pretty good sense. This can help us create a more sustainable and, thus, healthier world in the long run.

In the long run, this can help us create a more sustainable and, thus, healthier world.

Conserving Our Planet’s Natural Resources

One of the biggest topics stressed by EE is the conservation of natural resources. By educating new generations on this topic, we can create a more thoughtful conservation behavior in the future.

Saving the World

Given all the perks mentioned above, we can confidently say that having environmental studies in the curriculum can eventually help us save our world. And this is the most important benefit.

The more we inform people on the existing issues and possible solutions, the more likely they will do something to prevent problems. People educated about these issues are more likely to be energy efficient, develop healthy consumer behaviors, recycle, etc. As a result, this can help us make our society more conscious about the environment.

The Bottom Line

Environmental changes and hazards have been long recognized as two of the most pressing issues of the 21st century. The concerns about climate change, deforestation, the distinction of species, and other critical problems that can negatively affect our planet and lives are growing. And now that we finally recognize these issues, it is vital that we educate ourselves about them.

After reading this article, each of you should see that teaching (and learning) about our surroundings isn’t just important but actually is rather beneficial.

From a student’s perspective, having this subject in the academic program can help develop a wide range of skills and become ready for the future. And, on a large scale, it can help us make a real difference in our world, become more thoughtful in terms of how we affect the environment, and, eventually, make our planet a much better place to live in.

So, if you are still wondering whether environmental studies should be a part of the curriculum or not, the answer is definitely yes!