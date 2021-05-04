Why Every Senior Citizen Should Own A Life Alert System

A life alert system allows access to medical help in case of a fall or any other life-threatening medical emergency. People living with disabilities, life-threatening conditions, and seniors living alone need such systems to enable them to access medical help when the need arises. The best medical alert system for seniors should have the following features:

Water resistant

Comfortable and easy to use

Automation to detect falls

Long-lasting battery

24hours Live assistance

GPS detection

Wide signal coverage

Some people would also consider attractive wearable because some seniors fear the stigma associated with medical alert systems. Those medical alert systems designed as a bracelet, necklace, or watch are more appropriate for seniors.

Reasons senior citizens should have a life alert system.

Round the clock access to medical help

Statistics show at least 1 in every 4seniors suffer fall throughout the year, and such falls lead to injuries that could cause traumatic brain injuries, concussions, and fractures. That raises the medical bills for senior citizens, but a life alert system can help seniors get medical attention immediately and save a life. The life alert system is crucial for seniors with chronic illnesses such as cancer, respiratory diseases, COPD, and heart diseases.

Promotes peace of mind

Caregivers and family members for seniors will enjoy more peace of mind knowing that the seniors are safe, and in case of a medical emergency, they can access help immediately. That improves the quality of life one lives with minimal worries about the health of their loved ones. Seniors also enjoy more peace knowing that help access in case the need arises is nearby.

Promotes independence

As people age, their reliance on caregivers and family members to help and monitor their well-being increases. Seniors dislike close monitoring as it interferes with their independence, and that can also lead to stress that should be the last thing they need at that age. Seniors can still live alone with their partners with a life alert system. That promotes the quality of their life and may lengthen their life span.

Reminders for Prescription medication

Most seniors are on prescription medication, and most of them face challenges remembering the timing and dosage. Advanced medical alert systems have features that enable one to set reminders so that the seniors do not miss a dosage. Regularly taking medications helps ease pain and speeds up recovery. It also helps the seniors manage life-long medical conditions without experiencing the discomfort and pain that such health conditions cause.

Reliability

Compared to caregivers who may not be available round the clock or may forget to observe seniors throughout, having a life alert system ensures consistency in monitoring seniors. The medical alert systems do not require wifi connection and connect to existing landlines to avoid communication with medical support that can mean life and death in medical emergencies.

Other uses for life alert system include for emergencies such as fire, robbery, or other threatening situations require immediate help. Seniors may seek assistance by alerting life alert systems operators to get them to help fast. They may not reach a phone to call for help, but since the life alert system is wearable, they have access to it all the time.

What to consider when choosing a life alert system for seniors

Pricing

Reviewing various companies offering the services and comparison in terms of features, fees, and the contract can help you identify an appropriate and affordable life alert system for a senior citizen. Other factors that influence the price of the life alert systems are; the discounts that some companies offer from time to time, money-back guarantees, or free trials and contacts. Signing for a long-term contract is not advisable due to penalty levies if one cancels the contract prematurely.

Additional fees, coverage, and services

Some companies charge installation, service activation, and equipment repairs. Others charge for every additional member to the coverage plan or more alerts.

Insurance

Some insurance covers will cater for life alert system expenses reducing your medical bills.

People with unstable gait or weaknesses, a fall history, or those who worry a lot about their health may also opt for a medical alert system. Some people with life-threatening medical conditions may also suffer side effects due to medication and may need the life alert system. Senior citizens wander a lot due to dementia or other memory problems, and that poses a challenge to their families to trace them. A GPS-enabled medical alert system alleviates such problems. For seniors who opt to live at home and alone, having a medical alert system is the best way to enhance their safety at home.