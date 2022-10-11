Building and construction materials account for 20% of global CO2 emissions, a considerable portion of humankind’s entire footprint. Green upgrades in this sector significantly impact global warming and play a crucial role in reaching net zero by 2050.

However, planet habitability isn’t the only driving force behind the increased interest in more sustainable building methods. Many such improvements also make sound financial and long-term planning sense. Here’s why green construction is important in today’s world.

1. It’s Necessary for the Planet

The biggest reason green construction is important is to ensure the survival of the human species and all other life on earth. Scientists warn that only a few years remain to stop the worst ravages of climate change. Already, millions of people die each year from pollution’s effects and stronger natural disasters. Failure to act will result in worsening wildfires, droughts, hurricanes, and pandemics.

Fortunately, many of the technologies that can halt global warming already exist. For example, solar panels are here to stay, and the sun is infinitely renewable, unlike coal and petroleum. Many systems are more reliable than traditional energy sources while producing excess power they can sell back to the grid.

Furthermore, green building innovations incorporate design elements that reduce power needs further. For example, passive solar maximizes existing light to better regulate inside temperatures without adjusting the thermostat. Even features as simple as skylights provide more natural illumination, reducing the need for interior lighting.

Green construction offers exciting career opportunities for those in the industry. For example, individuals can seek LEED accreditation, an exam-based designation indicating they have expertise in green building concepts regarding water, energy, and air quality.

2. It Improves the Human Condition

Few people paid much attention to indoor air quality before the recent pandemic. However, COVID-19 reminded human beings of the critical nature of adequate ventilation. One of the tenets of green construction is improving indoor air quality through innovative architectural design that encourages ample circulation.

Green building materials can also help residents breathe more comfortably. Many products used in older buildings, such as fiberglass, polystyrene, or polyurethane foam, can contain volatile organic compounds. VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat and may cause liver, kidney, or central nervous system damage.

Finally, occupants of a green building enjoy greater peace of mind. Most people understand the critical nature of protecting the environment, and surveys show that more than one-third of consumers will pay more for sustainability. Green builders can net larger profits and demand higher rents.

3. It Saves Money

What happens to your monthly utility bill when you live in a green building that scores high marks in energy efficiency? You win first prize at the county fair if you guessed it goes down. Businesses and individual consumers stand to save billions of dollars each year by improving existing structures’ sustainability while ensuring new ones adhere to LEED standards.

Some consumers have already seen monthly utility bills as low as zero from switching to solar. Remember, excess energy gets sold back to the grid. Customers might use more power during some months than others. When they have a surplus, the utility company issues them credit for the amount returned to the grid, which then applies to future bills. They can kiss their monthly electric bills goodbye if they produce more than they use.

Green building also entails implementing water-saving features. Low-flow toilets and faucets slash consumption, saving consumers and businesses money on this utility each month. Finally, improved insulation makes it easier to keep heating and cooling to a minimum.

4. It Offers Durability and Longevity

Green construction won’t fall apart in a few years. Attention to energy efficiency means sealing every crack and using fixtures and materials that stand the test of time.

For example, hempcrete is a fireproof material that produces no acrid smoke when burned. Although nobody likes to think of their building ablaze, much environmental damage occurs from unsustainable materials releasing toxic chemicals into the air if such a disaster occurs.

Furthermore, failing to incorporate green principles threatens a construction company’s ongoing viability. Sustainability is more in demand than ever as humankind races to stop climate change before it is too late.

Why Green Construction Is Important

Green construction is crucial in helping humans reach their goal of stopping the worst of climate change’s effects. Building and construction materials make up a considerable portion of global CO2 emissions.

Green construction saves money, offers longevity, and creates a better environment for people and the planet.