Why is Locum Tenens the Ultimate Career Move for Physicians?

Locum tenens is a way of providing temporary relief when a healthcare facility has a doctor who will be out for a period of time or when they’re experiencing a higher number of appointments and need extra help. With these positions, physicians are able to move from assignment to assignment, working at a wide range of facilities to help when it’s needed. There are a few different reasons why this is a great career move for physicians.

Help Prevent Burnout

One of the benefits of locum tenens jobs for physicians is that they can help to prevent burnout. Often, just a change in environment can help fix burnout and renew the physician’s passion for their career. With locum tenens positions, physicians aren’t at the same facility for years. Once they finish the assignment, they’ll go somewhere new, preventing and helping to cure burnout from their job.

Test a Job to See if it’s a Good Fit

Physicians may not know if a specific job is going to be a good fit for them or if it’s something that they might want to avoid. How can they tell if a job is one they can accept? With locum tenens, the physician is able to test out different jobs to see what they enjoy, which facilities they like working at, and more. Then, when they’re ready, they can start to look at a full-time position that is a great fit.

Try Out New Locations for Work

A physician starting their career or looking for a major change may not want to stay where they are. They might be interested in moving but aren’t sure where they want to go. With locum tenens assignments, the doctor can go anywhere they’d like to take an assignment, giving them the opportunity to live in some of the best places to live in the US as they figure out what they like.

Make Extra Money

It is possible for physicians to take on locum tenens assignments on top of their regular schedule to increase their income. These positions can pay better, so if a physician switches to locum tenens, they may be able to make more money. They also have the opportunity to try out and learn more about different specialties they might be interested in, which may pay more than a general position.

Have More Free Time

Everyone wants more free time to do what they love, but with a locum tenens assignment, this is actually possible. Locum tenens assignments may be on-call or for shorter periods, giving the physician the opportunity to do more outside of work, like enjoy new hobbies or spend time with their family. They may be able to travel more, enjoy more experiences, and have more fun between assignments or outside of their schedule.

If you’re a physician who wants more from your work, wonders if it might be a good idea to move, or just wants more money and more free time, locum tenens assignments might be an excellent option. Now is a great time to look into the options available and to learn more about what locum tenens involves to see if it’s a great fit for you. If you do start doing locum tenens assignments, you could see all of the benefits here and more.