Why Malta is a Top Destination for Investors Seeking European Citizenship

Malta offers a unique opportunity for high-net-worth individuals seeking citizenship by investment. The country’s naturalisation for exceptional services by direct investment program provides a pathway to Maltese citizenship, which comes with numerous benefits.

Julia Loko, Investment Programs Expert at Immigrant Invest explains what this program entails, the advantages of holding a Maltese passport, how to obtain Maltese citizenship and the available residence programs in Malta.

Also, you will learn some essential facts about life in Malta, including weather, language, banking, economy, taxes, and education.

What is Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment

Program overview. Malta’s citizenship by naturalisation for exceptional services by direct investment is a route for those who want to become citizens of Malta through a substantial financial contribution.

This route to citizenship is designed for individuals who can demonstrate exceptional services, typically through economic contributions, and it grants citizenship after a one to three years of residence in Malta.

Investment requirements. To qualify, applicants must:

Contribute to Malta’s National Development and Social Fund — €600,000+. Invest in real estate — purchase for €700,000+ or rent for €80,000+. Make a donation to a Maltese non-governmental organisation — €10,000.

Applicants must fulfil a minimum residence requirement of either 12 or 36 months, depending on the investment amount.

Eligibility criteria. Applicants must also pass a thorough due diligence process, ensuring they have a clean criminal record and sufficient financial resources. The Maltese government takes compliance seriously, so every applicant is vetted thoroughly before being granted citizenship. This process ensures that only individuals of good standing can be granted citizenship.

Benefits with Maltese Passport for Investors

Visa-free travel. Obtaining a Maltese passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to more than 160 countries, including the European Union, the United States, and Canada. This significantly simplifies international travel for investors, whether for business purposes or leisure.

Rights of EU citizenship. With Maltese citizenship, you are entitled to live, work, and study in any European Union country, providing extensive opportunities for business growth and personal development throughout Europe.

Stable and secure environment. Malta is known for its political and economic stability, making it a preferred choice for investors seeking long-term security and prosperity.

Family benefits. Malta’s citizenship program extends to family members, allowing spouses, children, dependent parents and grandparents to obtain citizenship as well. This makes it an appealing option for those who want to secure a better future for their entire family.

How to Get a Residence Permit in Malta

Malta Residence Permit program is a popular choice for non-EU nationals looking to reside in Malta. This program grants a special tax status to those who purchase or rent property in Malta and meet certain income requirements.

The Malta RP program offers a flat tax rate of 15% on foreign income remitted to Malta, with a minimum annual tax obligation.

This program is ideal for individuals who want to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle while benefiting from a favourable tax regime. The program also provides access to Malta’s healthcare and education systems.

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) offers non-EU nationals the opportunity to obtain permanent residency in Malta. The Malta PR program requires an investment in real estate, a charitable donation and paying government fees. Applicants must fulfil several investment conditions:

Buy or rent real estate. Pay government fees. Make donations. Confirm assets of at least €500,000, including €150,000 in liquid financial assets.

Unlike the Global Residence Program, the MPRP provides the option for permanent settlement in Malta without the need for regular renewals.

The MPRP allows investors and their families to live, work, and study in Malta indefinitely. The combination of a robust economy, favourable tax regime, and a high standard of living makes it a preferred choice for many investors.

Maltese residency also offers visa-free travel within the Schengen Area, making it a convenient option for frequent travellers.

Interesting Facts about Malta

Weather. Malta boasts a classic Mediterranean climate, characterised by mild winters with temperatures averaging around +15°C and hot, sun-soaked summers where temperatures can reach up to +35°C. This island nation is a haven for those who seek warm temperatures throughout the year.

With over 300 sunny days annually, Malta stands out as one of the sunniest spots in Europe. The consistent weather conditions make it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts, offering opportunities for activities year-round.

Language. Malta’s linguistic landscape is shaped by its two official languages: Maltese and English. English is widely spoken, making it a convenient environment for international investors to conduct business without language barriers.

Multilingual population. Beyond Maltese and English, many residents are fluent in Italian and other European languages, reflecting Malta’s diverse and cosmopolitan society.

Economy. Malta has a strong economy, with key sectors including financial services, gaming, tourism, and real estate. The country’s strategic location in the Mediterranean has also made it a hub for international trade.

Business-friendly environment. Malta ranks high in terms of ease of doing business, thanks to its efficient regulatory framework and supportive government policies.

Taxes. Malta offers several tax incentives for individuals and businesses. The country has a corporate tax rate of 35%, but foreign investors can benefit from various tax refunds and incentives, reducing the effective tax rate significantly.

Education. Malta boasts a well-established education system, where both public and private schools provide instruction in English. The country also hosts several international schools and is home to the University of Malta, one of the oldest universities in Europe.

Many private schools in Malta follow the British or International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, providing a globally recognised education that prepares students for universities around the world.

Conclusion

Malta’s citizenship by naturalisation for exceptional services by direct investment offers high-net-worth individuals a unique opportunity to gain a Maltese passport with numerous benefits. From visa-free travel and tax advantages to access to Malta’s stable economy and high-quality education, this pathway to citizenship provides a comprehensive package for investors.