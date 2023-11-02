Why Shipping Container Homes Are Essential?

As an innovative way of housing, shipping container homes have become increasingly popular in recent years. Continue reading to find out why!

Modern, affordable, and environmentally friendly housing options, such as shipping container homes, have grown in favor in recent years. Offering many advantages over conventional housing, these inventive dwellings transformed shipping containers into chic and useful living areas.

First, we can define the concept of a shipping container home. Any residence built from a shipping container is referred to as a shipping container house, although the final designs can take many different shapes.

20 feet by 8 feet and 40 feet by 8 feet are the two standard sizes of shipping containers. A 320-square-foot living space can be found in the larger container, while a 160-square-foot living space can be found in the smaller one.

A high cube container that adds approximately one foot of additional vertical living space is available, in addition to the standard height of 8.5 feet. You can use these small areas as stand-alone tiny homes, studios, cabins, and workplaces.

Is a container home a good fit for you? Here are some things to think about:

Easy to Build

Compared to a typical newly built home with a wood or concrete frame, shipping container homes can be finished considerably faster.

The main reason this is the case is that container houses are constructed on a smaller scale than the majority of other types of homes. In addition, the actual container structure, or frame, has already been produced and just needs to be modified to make it livable.

Finding prefabricated modular shipping container homes is possible, which reduces the time needed for construction. Faster and easier since the majority of building code inspections are completed at the factory.

Inexpensive

Shipping container homes are typically less expensive to build than traditional construction techniques.

For a set fee, the majority of the work is finished on a factory floor. The only variable costs are transportation to the location, site preparation, foundation, assembly, and utility connections. Nevertheless, container homes aren’t necessarily more affordable. Estimates differ, depending on what you’re comparing against.

Moveable

Transportability is yet another benefit of shipping container housing! They also don’t bend or move during transit thanks to their sturdy steel frame. Depending on their size, container homes can be moved and carried by a crane for larger container structures or a forklift.

Container houses typically have a mobile structure, so you could move it to a different city if you so choose. However, if the container house has water, septic, or electricity, you will need to properly disconnect and reconnect to those sources before and after moving it.

Flexible for Design

Because shipping container homes are so adaptable and bespoke, homeowners can design distinctive living areas that suit their requirements and tastes.

Shipping containers can be arranged in a variety of ways, allowing for multi-level family homes to be built alongside single-unit studios thanks to their modular design.

Additionally, contemporary features and aesthetics, like rooftop decks, open-concept living areas, and floor-to-ceiling windows, can be incorporated into the design of shipping container homes. For individuals looking for a unique and practical living space, shipping container homes are a great choice because they offer countless opportunities for customization.

