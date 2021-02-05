Although most of America is still in the midst of winter, it’s never too early to start thinking about pest control. Once temperatures begin to rise, insects and vermin come out of their winter hiding and infest yards, gardens and homes.

One of the first reactions people have is to flock to the store to purchase chemical pesticides. However, those chemicals wreak havoc on the environment. They pose a danger to you, your pets and the environment, which is why sustainable pest control is essential for the planet.

What Is Sustainable Pest Control?

Sustainable pest management is an eco-friendly way to get rid of and control pests. It reduces the need for harmful chemicals. The goal of sustainable pest control is to target unwanted insects and rodents without getting rid of insects that may benefit the ecosystem.

The traditional thought process of eliminating pests was to get rid of all insects, whether they were good or bad. However, only getting rid of the problem that harms your yard, garden or crops is much more sustainable and effective.

Below are some reasons why sustainable pest control is essential for the planet.

1. Chemicals Won’t Pollute the Environment

Anytime a chemically-based pesticide is used, it’s bound to pollute the surrounding environment. Even if you’re only using them in a small space, the particles can travel through the air, into the water and the soil. Depending on their strength, they could stay for a few days, or it might take many years for them to break down.

Pollution in the environment harms other animals, plants and could eventually harm you. You don’t want to risk damaging the environment with chemicals when you can choose a safer, more sustainable option.

2. You’ll Experience Better Results

One of the goals of sustainable pest control is to target only the pest that is bothering you, your home or your garden. By targeting the pest, you’ll gain better results because it will be a more specific approach rather than just killing any bug or rodent you see.

Over time, insects can build up a resistance to chemical solutions. Sustainable solutions make it more difficult for pests to get used to since they address the root of the issue.

3. Landscaping Stays Intact

4. You’ll Be Healthier

Exposure to pest control chemicals may leave you and surrounding neighbors with cause for concern for your health. Pesticide exposure may cause acute symptoms, like headaches, nausea and dizziness. Other people could experience chronic health issues or death.

Pesticides may enter you through the air you breathe or even the water you drink. Pesticides sprayed on plants could be washed away by rain and eventually end up in your drinking water system.

5. Beneficial Insects Can Thrive

Not all insects are pests! There are so many useful insects that are doing good for your yard and garden. With sustainable pest control, those insects can survive and keep your yard and garden healthy.

For example, the honeybee is one of the most essential insects for your garden. Without them, you can say goodbye to fruits, nuts and chocolate. Exposure to pesticides has decreased their populations, and beekeepers have actually moved to keep their hives away from farms where pesticides are used.

6. Wildlife Isn’t Harmed

Sustainable pest control is essential for wildlife to survive as well. Contaminated waterways and fields due to pesticide usage have killed animals and wild plants.

Even your pet could be harmed by pesticides. If you want to keep your pet and other wildlife safe, choose a sustainable pest control method.

Choose Sustainability for the Planet

There are plenty of other pest control methods that don’t make use of harmful chemicals. You could plant things like mint or rosemary to drive away pests. You could also add a few ducks to your home to naturally eat bugs and other pests.

Find a sustainable pest control option that works best for you so you, your garden and the environment can thrive.