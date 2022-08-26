Why You Should Leave Wildlife Removal Job to Professionals

Picture the scene: it’s night, you’ve just gotten to bed, and are in that pleasant state of half-dreaming, when suddenly, you hear a loud noise near your garage. Naturally, you startle, fully awake now, and peer tentatively out the window. You see something small and furry scuttling around near the trash cans. Maybe even knocking them about a bit. Causing a general ruckus.

What do you do?

Do you…

a. Call Critter Capture Jackson or some other local wildlife removal professional; or b. Attempt to get out there, and deal with the wild critter yourself?

If the answer was, very well done. If it was b, then read on, because you’ve got a lot to learn.

Why do people attempt DIY wildlife removal?

Many people will look at a wild animal, and think oh what’s the big deal? I’ll just go out there, and get rid of it myself. Except that’s easier said than done. It’s tempting to think you can handle a wild animal yourself, especially when you consider that it saves money (the main reason why people try DIY removal).

But that’s just a trick of the brain, as it were. DIY wildlife removal is largely inefficient and very rarely ends up saving a buck or two. The only time when you should attempt DIY wildlife removal is when you really have no chance of getting a wildlife removal professional out to your home quick enough.

Why you should call a professional…

● DIY doesn’t save money.

First, we mentioned how DIY wildlife removal doesn’t actually save money, and we’d like to clarify that. The idea here is, you buy your own trapping equipment, and end up saving some dough. In theory, sure. But in practice, you’ll need more than just a live trap to get your wildlife situation sorted.

If attempting DIY wildlife removal, you’ll need to purchase:

Trapping equipment;

Cleaning supplies;

Personal protection gear;

Damage repair material.

And all for a chance of maybe solving the problem. When you add all this stuff up, and throw in the stress of attempting DIY removal, you find it’s much quicker and easier to just hire a professional.

● Guaranteed efficiency.

A wildlife removal professional comes with a 100% guarantee that they will get the animal off your property. Not only that, but they will also assess the situation to determine what attracted the animal there in the first place. They’ll advise you on future prevention, as well as clean up the mess left behind by the wild animal.

When you call a wildlife removal professional, sure, you pay a little more. But at the same time, you’re paying on the assurance that by the end of the procedure, your home will be pest-free. That can’t be said about DIY removal.

● They’re more knowledgeable.

One of the main reasons why you should hire a professional wildlife removal company is that they know all the common wildlife pests types in your area. And they know what to do with them. Think about it. A wildlife removal professional probably has years of experience removing opossums, or rats, of whatever other critter might be bothering you. That means that, for them, this is a quick in-and-out job that won’t take too much time or hassle.

You, on the other hand, will need to do some hefty research, to make sure you understand the type of animal prowling about, the risks associated with it, and how to best remove it. That’s a lot of research, and a lot of time wasted.

● They’ll also do the clean-up.

That’s right. Any good wildlife removal service offers restoration and clean-up services, either as part of their wildlife removal practice, or at an additional cost. That means they will remove all toxic droppings and urine left behind by the wild animal on your property. They will also repair any damage caused by the intruder, so that the inhabited area is livable once more.

● It’s safer this way.

Handling wild animals should not be taken lightly, since they carry numerous serious diseases, bacteria, and so on. Not to mention that when you attempt to trap a wild animal, it’s more than likely it will get scared, and defensive. In that case, it may attempt to scratch, bite or sting you, thus infecting you with any number of bacteria.

A wildlife removal professional knows how to handle a wild animal so that everyone is safe and bacteria-free. They’ll also know how to approach the situation, without causing further damage to the property itself.

For all the reasons above, we recommend that you find a wildlife exterminator near you, or better yet, a humane wildlife removal service. Why waste all that time, energy, and money, and risk infection, when you could just get a professional to handle it?